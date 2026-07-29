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Only 10, Resound Collective wants to grow one of Asia’s best chamber orchestras

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Resound Collective artistic director Mervin Beng (left) and associate artistic director Yang Shuxiang (right) are leading the young chamber music collective into its next decade.

Resound Collective artistic director Mervin Beng (left) and associate artistic director Yang Shuxiang are leading the young chamber music collective into its next decade.

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Shawn Hoo

  • Resound Collective, celebrating 10 years, aims to become one of Asia's best chamber orchestras and plans international tours and recordings of Singaporean compositions.
  • The collective embraces unique collaborations, including with metal band Rudra and experimental pianist Margaret Leng Tan.
  • Resound Collective supports young musicians through new programmes and leadership.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Resound Collective artistic director Mervin Beng describes his chamber music collective – which does not even have a space to call its own – as a minnow among larger fish. But, turning 10, the collective has outsized ambitions to grow its re:Sound chamber orchestra into one of Asia’s best.

“Getting to Europe to perform is a dream and getting our top players some magnificent instruments to play on would be a dream,” says classical music reviewer Beng, who co-founded Singapore’s first professional chamber orchestra in 2016, when the Western classical music scene was dominated by bigger players like the Singapore Symphony Orchestra and Orchestra of the Music Makers.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.