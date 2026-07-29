Only 10, Resound Collective wants to grow one of Asia’s best chamber orchestras
- Resound Collective, celebrating 10 years, aims to become one of Asia's best chamber orchestras and plans international tours and recordings of Singaporean compositions.
- The collective embraces unique collaborations, including with metal band Rudra and experimental pianist Margaret Leng Tan.
- Resound Collective supports young musicians through new programmes and leadership.
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SINGAPORE – Resound Collective artistic director Mervin Beng describes his chamber music collective – which does not even have a space to call its own – as a minnow among larger fish. But, turning 10, the collective has outsized ambitions to grow its re:Sound chamber orchestra into one of Asia’s best.
“Getting to Europe to perform is a dream and getting our top players some magnificent instruments to play on would be a dream,” says classical music reviewer Beng, who co-founded Singapore’s first professional chamber orchestra in 2016, when the Western classical music scene was dominated by bigger players like the Singapore Symphony Orchestra and Orchestra of the Music Makers.