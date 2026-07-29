SINGAPORE – Resound Collective artistic director Mervin Beng describes his chamber music collective – which does not even have a space to call its own – as a minnow among larger fish. But, turning 10, the collective has outsized ambitions to grow its re:Sound chamber orchestra into one of Asia’s best.

“Getting to Europe to perform is a dream and getting our top players some magnificent instruments to play on would be a dream,” says classical music reviewer Beng, who co-founded Singapore’s first professional chamber orchestra in 2016, when the Western classical music scene was dominated by bigger players like the Singapore Symphony Orchestra and Orchestra of the Music Makers.