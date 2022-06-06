On the paper trail and beyond

Ubiquitous but often overlooked, paper acts as an agent through which ideas are conveyed.

A new exhibition, Superfluous Things: Paper, seeks to examine whether the unassuming material is still relevant in an increasingly digital world.

The show at the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) at Tanjong Pagar Distripark explores the creative manipulation of paper through five installations by six artists.

Dr Lim Chye Hong, who leads the show's curatorial team, says the works invite visitors to look at paper with fresh eyes.

She gives the example of artist Nabilah Said's work 100ish Meaningless Statements, a collection of a hundred sentences that reimagines the role of paper in people's lives.

"Superfluous Things ignites curiosity and exploration through play," adds Dr Lim.

There is also an activity corner, where visitors can assemble their own paper sculpture.

The activity follows Cheryl Teo's installation - Just A Little At A Time - which showcases intricate paper sculptures about as big as a matchbox.

Superfluous Things: Paper, which runs until Aug 14, is just one of the exhibitions that SAM at Tanjong Pagar Distripark will house.

Another exhibition is Lonely Vectors, which focuses on the flow of bodies and labour that characterises the world. It ends on Sept 4.

The installations take inspiration from Tanjong Pagar Distripark's proximity to the port.