Olympics choreographer Shen Wei translates Chinese poet Su Dongpo into dance at Esplanade Theatre
- Shen Wei’s dance opera "Dongpo: Life In Poems" opens at Esplanade Theatre on Dec 4.
- It is inspired by Su Dongpo, the Song Dynasty poet Shen calls his spiritual guide.
- Su’s life of banishment, loss and creativity shapes the show.
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SINGAPORE – In the life of an itinerant Chinese Renaissance man born almost 1,000 years ago, acclaimed Chinese-American choreographer Shen Wei sees a spiritual guide.
His contemporary dance opera Dongpo: Life In Poems, premiering in Singapore at the Esplanade Theatre on Dec 4, was born out of a lasting identification with the tragic Song Dynasty poet Su Dongpo – whom he, like many other children, first encountered in lulling school classrooms.