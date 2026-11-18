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SINGAPORE – In the life of an itinerant Chinese Renaissance man born almost 1,000 years ago, acclaimed Chinese-American choreographer Shen Wei sees a spiritual guide.

His contemporary dance opera Dongpo: Life In Poems, premiering in Singapore at the Esplanade Theatre on Dec 4, was born out of a lasting identification with the tragic Song Dynasty poet Su Dongpo – whom he, like many other children, first encountered in lulling school classrooms.