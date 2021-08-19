Old masters made new

At the Remastered show (above), works of Dutch masters such as Johannes Vermeer, Piet Mondrian and Rembrandt are digitally edited by new Dutch masters such as DJ Sam Feldt and Dutch digital studios including Woodwork and Studio Smack. Spread over 1,500 sq m, the show near Rotterdam's Erasmus Bridge in the Netherlands features 60 state-of-the-art projectors as well as immersive and interactive elements such as 3D digital art, offering audiences a modern take on the old masters.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
