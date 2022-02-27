Top Of The Stack: Of zombies and poetry

1 NON-FICTION

BURNING QUESTIONS

By Margaret Atwood

Chatto & Windus/ Paperback/ 496 pages/$44.75/ Out on Tuesday

What do zombies have to do with the poetry of T.S. Eliot? Such are the funny little connections that pepper Canadian author Margaret Atwood's third essay collection.

It gathers more than 50 "essays and occasional pieces" from 2004 to last year from the two-time Booker Prize-winning author. These include new works, like a meditation on life in the Covid-19 pandemic and a foreword for The Bedside Book Of Birds by her partner Graeme Gibson, who died in 2019.

Atwood chews over culture wars and the climate crisis, fashion and feminism, Shakespeare and science fiction. She reviews a lot of books, while getting in a jab at the first savage New York Times review of her most famous novel, The Handmaid's Tale (1985).

The collection is less selective than exhaustive. Despite the urgency evoked by its title, one gains few fresh revelations from these pieces.

Rather, reading them is more like attending a dinner party where a charming conversationalist holds court. Sometimes, she rambles and you find yourself wondering: What were we talking about again? But she is being so witty about it that you hardly mind.

Most enjoyable are the excursions into her own writerly past. She recalls her first book signing, which took place at the men's socks and underwear department of the Hudson's Bay Company store in Edmonton, Alberta.

She sold two copies; otherwise, the male shoppers fled from her in droves. "Proust never had to flog his books in a women's lingerie department," she reflects ruefully.

Atwood is wary of ideology and how it seeks to eliminate ambiguity and nuance. To this end, she reproduces Am I A Bad Feminist?, her controversial op-ed defending her decision to sign an open letter criticising the lack of due process for Steven Galloway, an author accused of sexual assault.

Eschatology draws her again and again. She writes often about the end of the world, though she does so lightly for the most part.

She considers the zombie apocalypse, for instance, "an escape from a real future we quite rightly fear - due to the predictions of climate change and the societal collapse that haunt our times - into a fearsome future that is not at all real and is therefore consoling".

This is the real burning question she keeps coming back to - why is the world ending and why is humankind doing so little to stop it? "We're inside the wondrous mechanism we ourselves have constructed, and we don't know how to get out," she writes.

Like most writers, Atwood does not actually have the answers, though she does her best to foreground those who do. The late environmentalist Rachel Carson - author of The Silent Spring (1962) and dubbed "Saint Rachel of All Birds" by Atwood - gets multiple mentions.

But it is for storytelling that one looks to writers like Atwood. In an essay on the beloved 1908 children's book Anne Of Green Gables, she writes that "Anne is the triumph of hope over experience: it tells us not the truth about life but the truth about wish fulfillment".

That may be why people keep going back to the zombies, she reckons. "They are ourselves, but without the hope. I wish you hope."

If you like this, read: Writing With Intent (Basic Books, 2006, $38.97, Books Kinokuniya), a collection of Atwood's essays from 1983 to 2005.

2 FICTION

THE BOOKS OF JACOB

By Olga Tokarczuk, translated by Jennifer Croft

Riverhead Books/Paperback/ 964 pages/$36.33/Major bookstores

Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2018, has finally had her 2014 magnum opus brought out in English in an astounding feat of translation by Croft. Clocking in at nearly 1,000 pages, this veritable tome follows Jacob Frank, a controversial messiah based on a real religious figure, through 18th-century Europe.

In his orbit is a vast array of eccentric characters - Nahman, a rabbi who becomes one of Frank's followers; Yente, a dying elderly woman who swallows an amulet that lets her view the action from an immortal vantage point; and many more.

It is, according to its frontispiece, "a fantastic journey across seven borders, five languages, and three major religions, not counting the minor sects. Told by the dead, supplemented by the author drawing from a range of books, and aided by imagination".

Consider yourself exuberantly forewarned.

3 FICTION

THE PARIS BOOKSELLER

By Kerri Maher

Berkley/Paperback/319 pages/ $29.95/Major bookstores

This fictionalised spin on a bookselling legend follows Sylvia Beach, the young American who opens the famed Shakespeare and Company bookstore in 1919 Paris. It becomes a hub for writers such as Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald and James Joyce, the last of whom turns to Beach to publish his controversial novel, Ulysses, when no other publisher would touch it.

4 HISTORICAL FANTASY

THE EMBROIDERED BOOK

By Kate Heartfield

Harper Voyager/Paperback/ 672 pages/$29.06/Major bookstores

In 1768, Charlotte, daughter of the Habsburg Empress, arrives in Naples, Italy, to marry a man she has never met. Her sister Antoine is sent to Versailles, France, to do the same.

One thing keeps the princesses connected, however: When they were children, they discovered a book of spells, which they now use to survive the vicious intrigue of their respective royal courts.

This fantastical spin reimagines 18th-century European politics with two of its queens - the ruthless Maria Carolina and the extravagant, ill-fated Marie Antoinette - with magic in their hands.

5 NON-FICTION

KINGDOM OF CHARACTERS

By Jing Tsu

Allen Lane/ Hardcover/ 336 pages/$44.94/ Major bookstores

Taiwanese-American historian Jing Tsu charts the century-long struggle to standardise the 2,200-year-old Chinese writing system for a new technological age.

From Wang Zhao, the reformer who crossed China disguised as a monk and risked his life to advocate for Mandarin; to Zhi Bingyi, the engineer who devised computer input codes for Chinese while imprisoned during the Cultural Revolution, Tsu paints vivid portraits of characters - in both senses of the word.

6 FICTION

RECITATIF

By Toni Morrison

Knopf/ Hardcover/ 40 pages/ $22.42/Major bookstores

The late Nobel literary laureate Toni Morrison wrote 11 novels, but only one short story.

Penned in 1980 and often anthologised, Recitatif is being published for the first time as a standalone book, with an introduction by British author Zadie Smith.

Two eight-year-old girls, Twyla and Roberta, meet in a children's shelter. They lose touch, then meet again as adults - first at a diner, then a grocery store and a protest.

One is white and the other black - but the reader is not told which is which.

7 YOUNG ADULT FANTASY

THIS WOVEN KINGDOM

By Tahereh Mafi

Electric Monkey/ Paperback/ 512 pages/$29.06/ Major bookstores

Tahereh Mafi draws on the epic Persian poem Shahnameh for her new romance trilogy.

Her heroine, Alizeh, is the long-lost heir to an ancient kingdom of the Jinn spirit race, but must conceal her powers in the guise of a servant.

Crown prince Kamran falls for her, even though her existence threatens the ruin of his grandfather's empire.

8 FICTION

WAHALA

By Nikki May

Doubleday/ Paperback/ 384 pages/ $29.96/ Major bookstores

Three Nigerian-English women in their 30s - Ronke, Simi and Boo - are inseparable friends in London navigating singlehood, stay-at-home motherhood and a fashion career respectively.

But the arrival of Isobel, a friend from their past, creates cracks in their circle.

9 FICTION

MY ANNIHILATION

By Fuminori Nakamura, translated by Sam Bett

Soho Crime/ Paperback/ 264 pages/ $24.95/Books Kinokuniya

"Turn this page, and you may give up your entire life." So begins ominously this dark Japanese novel in which a man finds himself in a room in a rundown mountain lodge with documents identifying him as Ryodai Kozuka - whom he is not - and a mysterious white suitcase in the corner. On the desk is a manuscript about a murder.

10 FICTION

A VERY NICE GIRL

By Imogen Crimp

Bloomsbury/ Paperback/ 352 pages/ $30.94/ Major bookstores

Anna, 24, is training to be an opera singer, but life as an aspiring artiste in London is a struggle. In the evenings, she sings jazz at a bar in the city centre to make ends meet.

There, she meets Max, a banker 14 years older and about whose life she knows little. They begin a fraught, unequal affair, even as her career unravels and her circum-stances grow more desperate.