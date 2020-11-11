Objectifs centre for photography and film launches online fundraiser

SINGAPORE - Objectifs, the centre for photography and film in Middle Road, has launched an online fundraiser to sustain its operations as it reels from the impact of Covid-19.

People who donate $90 or more will be given a print of a work by one of 20 photographers, filmmakers and other artists - among whom are notable names like Darren Soh, Robert Zhao Renhui, Lenne Chai, John Clang, Kirsten Tan, Boo Junfeng and Shubigi Rao.

Outreach director Ryan Chua says Objectifs' income has fallen by more than 70 per cent as a result of the global pandemic.

"We have been heartened by the generosity of artists who have donated their work to support our fundraiser, the diversity of which reflects the broadness and depth of our work with artists of all ages and backgrounds," he adds. Q Framing is sponsoring the printing of the gifts.

Objectifs, which is a registered charity, gets its income from grants, educational programmes and commissioned projects. It hopes to raise at least $50,000 from this fundraiser, which will go towards its operations, programmes, and the artists and arts freelancers it works with.

It has moved many activities online amid the pandemic.

In April, it raised about $60,000 for the migrant worker community through an online print sale. All proceeds went to the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home) and the Covid Migrant Support Coalition.

It also recently concluded the Objectifs Short Film Incubator, a month-long digital mentorship programme for South-east Asian filmmakers, and launched the Objectifs Film Library, an online platform for award-winning short films.

Mr Chua says: "The onset of Covid-19 has been an opportunity for us to adopt new ways of working with the arts community and reaching out to the public. However, many of these digital endeavours are difficult to monetise, and the outlook is still uncertain.

"The public's support will enable us to continue the work we do for and with the community, championing film and photography in Singapore and South-east Asia."

The fundraiser runs till Dec 31. Go to the website. Prints of varying sizes are offered as gifts for donations of $90 and above, $300 and above, and $500 and above.