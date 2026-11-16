Notes from the first weekend: Timely bet on Stephen Witt, bean bags, teenagers find their tribe

Jensen Huang biographer Stephen Witt (far right) regales the audience with more back stories of his beleaguered subject.

The annual Singapore Writers Festival, commissioned by the National Arts Council and organised by the Arts House Group, kicked off on Nov 13.

There were plenty of full house sessions and a lively festival bookshop run by Closetful Of Books saw a steady stream of customers. Here are some noteworthy moments over the opening weekend as observed by Life writers.

The sleeper hit of the season award

Stephen Witt, author of The Thinking Machine: Jensen Huang, Nvidia And The World’s Most Coveted Microchip, became the most in-demand speaker at the festival thanks to the scandal that broke about Huang’s affair and the fast-moving developments at Nvidia.

At a panel on Nov 15, Witt said that he had accepted the festival invitation partly because he too was chasing the Nvidia story: “One of the reasons I wanted to do this festival was to report on smuggling as well. I knew about Malaysia. I was hoping to report that while I was here.”

Sharing a stage with Oscar-nominated film-maker Shiori Ito and Straits Times correspondent Nadine Chua, Witt admitted to being disappointed that he was beaten to the punch by New York Times: “I’m too late with the story. What I did not know, could have never guessed, was that the infidelity story and the smuggling story were the same story; that Jensen was sleeping with the smuggler.”

He noted that how this story broke was also part of a bigger geopolitical context and Washington power play: “Jensen got really close to President Trump, and he was very open about wanting to ship microchips to China to enable their AI industry to grow and to turn that arguably into his biggest customer. Unsurprisingly, there were other factions inside the White House who did not like that at all.”

Witt speculated that American secretary of state Marco Rubio was behind the leak that broke the story: “That’s Rubio and the Chinese hawks trying to get Jensen out of Trump’s ear and get them in. Rubio is also going to run for president in two years.” - Ong Sor Fern

Hooray for bean bags, neat queues and F&B

Bean bags and F&B popups made a welcome return to the Arts House. PHOTO KELVIN CHNG

Festivalgoers welcomed the return of the bean bags and popup F&B stands in front of the Arts House. One can never discount the appeal of a place to chill and easy access to caffeinated beverages and a quick bite. The popups, run by NSSR Ventures, offer sandwiches, coffee and tea within easy reach.

Bricolage, the cafe at the annexe building, also provided welcome air-conditioned respite as well as drinks and food. More than a few festivalgoers also took advantage of Ureshii’s one-for-one dish promotion.

The festival bookstore is run by Closetful Of Books this year. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

After the uproar over disorganised booksigning queues at the 2025 festival, the Arts House Group got its act together this year. There were stanchions demarcating clear lines at the tables at the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall atrium, with additional lines marked out at the theatre lobby for spillovers. And there were plenty of ushers to inform and shepherd festivalgoers into orderly queues.

Closetful Of Books also thoughtfully set up a small annexe at the atrium - with titles refreshed daily - so fans could get hold of books for signing sessions. Kudos. - Ong Sor Fern

The teen magnet

Two Rachel Smythe sessions drew an enthusiastic young crowd, teens and young Gen Z fans of her webcomic-turned-graphic-novel series Lore Olympus.

At her Meet-The-Author session on Nov 14, moderator Felicia Low Jiminez thoughtfully dedicated about half the time to the audience talkback, so plenty of readers got to question Smythe.

A young artist who struggles to finish short projects asked how Smythe kept going on one story for years. Smythe said she shares the same struggles, but that finishing each part of the project, even if imperfect, builds confidence: “You need to learn to live with the discomfort of the process.”

Hot, Toxic, Complicated at the Victoria Theatre on Nov 15 put Smythe with British YA thriller author Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, and Singapore author Daryl Yam, who also moderated.

Lore Olympus creator Rachel Symthe’s two sessions drew an enthusiastic young crowd, teens and young Gen Z fans. PHOTO: MOONRISE STUDIO

Yam entertained audiences with a game in which panellists sorted unlikely topics into hot, toxic or complicated. The quirky options were tailored for a Gen Z crowd: “catching hantavirus while birdwatching”; “the FIFA world cup finally being A Thing in the US”; “Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl The Encore”.

He balanced humour with earnest questions about writing craft earning adulation from several young audience members who raved about him afterwards, with one overheard saying, “He’s so amazing, I love him.” - Akanksha Raja

Hands-on workshops

Because the name of the game in recent years has been “interactive”, hands-on workshops have been solidly, if not over-subscribed. British poet Ella Frears put about 30 enthusiasts and professional poets through their paces with a poetry game night on Nov 14 – a Singapore premiere for her deck of playing cards, Poetry Fruit Machine, co-designed with her friend Jessica Todd who has dabbled in tarot.

Writing to time with constraints including ending lines with specific words like cat (I wrote: ‘The unnecessity of a feline cat”) or an entire poem consisting only of instructions (I began: “Cry me a river/ and sail to the third eddy”), the engaged class found poetry a natural mode of playful expression. Dangerously, it gave them a taste of reading their verses out loud, too. – Clement Yong

Those who have the impression that the genre of the memoir has to be a stuffy and straightforward recounting of life would have found British writer Jen Calleja’s workshop on experimental memoir writing liberating. Her e xercises were deliberately disruptive to how memory and recounting usually work. In one exercise, she asks writers to transpose or “relocate” a life event into an outlandish event – for example, a divorce conversation happening on the moon.

She did that with Fair: The Life-Art Of Translation (2025), a book about translation set in a weird fair. Many of her experimental books quickly sold out at the festival bookstore proving that weird stuff can sell. - Shawn Hoo

Quotes and punchlines

“There is this new Orientalism, where you’re lifting the veil to see these excesses, like Keeping Up With The Kardashians meets Asia. It is fetishisation of wealth and othered wealth.” – Film producer Teh Su Ching on the craze surrounding Kevin Kwan’s trilogy Crazy Rich Asians

“If you are not actively trying to push a little bit with what you are doing, you are not going to get very far.” – Sing Lit Station co-founder Joshua Ip and poet on how the system still rewards rebellion, citing Singapore Literature Prize winners Marylyn Tan and Jee Leong Koh, and Eisner-award winning Sonny Liew.

A packed Victoria Theatre as authors Amitav Ghosh, Balli Kaur Jaswal and Jemimah Wei talk about the family. PHOTO: MOONRISE STUDIO

“It can be difficult to write detective novels in Vietnamese because in French, as in English, there are subjunctive verbs, and you can say that a person might have done it. In Vietnamese, it’s either that thing has been done or that thing has not been done.” – French-Vietnamese author Thuan on a panel on the difficulties of translation.

“I think I must be one of the 10 people in New York who have no therapist.” – Acclaimed author Amitav Ghosh jokes in a panel titled What The Family Doesn’t Say together with Singaporean writers Balli Kaur Jaswal and Jemimah Wei. - Clement Yong and Shawn Hoo