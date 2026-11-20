Malaysian writer Tan Twan Eng spoke about The House Of Doors (2023) and his Booker-nominated books to an intimate audience of about 30 at Chef's Table, Capella Singapore as part of the Singapore Writers Festival.

SINGAPORE – Malaysian writer Tan Twan Eng was turned away twice from the National Archives in the Malaysian capital when researching the 1911 Kuala Lumpur murder trial of Ethel Proudlock for his third novel The House Of Doors (2023). First, for showing up in a t-shirt and shorts, and a second time, when he came properly dressed but the staff could not confirm if they had the transcripts.

Only in the National Archives of Singapore did he get hold of the transcript to a little-known episode of Malayan history that would become the hinge of his Booker-longlisted novel. Speaking to around 30 fans in an intimate salon session at Capella Singapore in Sentosa during the Singapore Writers Festival, the smartly suited 54-year-old said: “It’s really thanks to Singapore that the book could be written at all.”

The House Of Doors brings together the stories of English writer W. Somerset Maugham and the Chinese revolutionary Sun Yat-sen, an odd pair at first glance save the fact that both men towered over the early 20th century. But Tan found the two of them, who had never met in real life, strikingly similar as they were both doctors, inveterate travellers, had huge ambition and sacrificed many around them.

More importantly, both men found themselves in Tan’s hometown of Penang. Tan, in fact, first heard of Sun from his father, who often boasted of his “famous neighbour”. When, after studying Chinese history, he realised the significance of that affiliation, Tan knew he had to turn Sun’s six-month stay in Penang into his own story: “He had planned one of the most catastrophic events in the 20th century in this little shophouse, in this little street, on this little island called Penang.”

As for Maugham, despite the fact that he had moved through much of South-east Asia and set his stories in other cities including Singapore, the writer never put Penang on the literary map. Infuriated by this omission, Tan sought to rectify it: “In many ways, I see that as my revenge against him. You didn’t write about Penang when you stayed there, so I’m going to put you in Penang.”

Malaysian writer Tan Twan Eng spoke to an intimate audience of about 30 at Chef's Table, Capella Singapore. PHOTO: MOONRISE STUDIO

The former lawyer also fielded questions about whether he had any doubts and regrets giving up a lucrative job for the writer’s slog.

“I wasn’t a good lawyer to start with, I was always asking my clients to settle,” replied the former lawyer, who wore his humour lightly all night. “But I did like the language aspects of drafting documents, creating arguments and typing them out. I like playing with language and being a lawyer is very good training to be a writer.”

He did not miss the hours, although he looked at his friends’ finances with some envy. Even as Tan has earned a reputation for being a literary prize sharpshooter – all three of his novels have been longlisted for the Booker Prize, and The Garden Of Evening Mists (2011) made the shortlist – he is not exactly rolling in the dough.

In fact, Tan said he had to personally fork out £5,000 (S$8,448) in order to license the epigraph from Maugham that opens The House Of Doors because his publishers would not pay. The book is also heavily intertextual with Maugham’s short story The Letter, although many of his readers told him they could not find the story easily. When Tan suggested to his publisher to include the short story in the backmatter, the idea was promptly canned when he was quoted an “obscene” licensing fee.

Meanwhile, there was nothing he could do when enterprising tour guides in Malaysia came up with tours to the Cameron Highlands, falsely pointing out locations that inspired Tan’s The Garden Of Evening Mists. Unlike lawyering, which sharpens with time, there is also the problem of starting over again with each new novel: “It’s not one of the professions where it becomes easier with experience.”

Malaysian writer Tan Twan Eng (left) and moderator Phan Ming Yen (right) at Chef's Table, Capella Singapore. PHOTO: MOONRISE STUDIO

Sensing that the crowd was familiar with Tan’s oeuvre, moderator Phan Ming Yen steered the conversation deep into the nitty gritty of his novels. Asked how he achieves his atmospheric prose and historical veracity, Tan says invoking the sense of smell is one of tricks in his arsenal: “In my books, I often describe what my characters are smelling.”

Phan picks out Tan’s choice of music references too, from well known ones like Frederic Chopin to niche ones like the art song The Exquisite Hour by French composer Reynaldo Hahn. Tan has a habit of putting on music when he writes and The Exquisite Hour was one of his writing companions when working on The House Of Doors, although he also often listens to German-British composer Max Richter.

On where he finds his stories, Tan says he reads the footnotes of grand histories to find “little keyholes” he can peer through for stories that “never make it to the main tapestry”.

One audience member offered some inspiration, suggesting that The House Of Doors might have an unwritten Singapore chapter since both Maugham and Sun had also found themselves in Singapore at one point in time. With a little laugh, Tan threw the ball back: “Well, that’s up to the Singaporean writers. I can’t do everything.”

Tan Twan Eng will appear at the Singapore Writers Festival for a panel on grief and the writer’s craft (Victoria Theatre, Nov 21, 3.30pm) and a conversation with Malaysian writer Janet Tay (National Gallery Singapore, Nov 22, 11am). For more information, go to https://www.singaporewritersfestival.com/.