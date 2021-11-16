Norwegian composer is new dean of Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music

Norwegian composer and researcher Peter Tornquist will be the new dean of the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Yong Siew Toh (YST) Conservatory of Music from February.

He replaces Professor Bernard Lanskey, who had led the conservatory for 14 years before leaving in July this year to direct Australia's Queensland Conservatorium.

YST is currently helmed by its interim dean Ho Chee Kong.

NUS president Tan Eng Chye said in a statement yesterday: "After a rigorous international search, we are delighted to welcome Dr Peter Tornquist, who is an influential voice in higher music education.

"Peter's work has been central in establishing artistic research as a pivotal field of knowledge in modern conservatories, and a strategic tool for developing students as inquisitive artists.

"With his keen understanding of the evolving higher music education landscape in the 21st century, I am confident that YST will continue to make great strides under Peter's stewardship."

Dr Tornquist was principal of the Norwegian Academy of Music from 2013 to July this year. Before that, he was its head of composition, theory and music technology, and an associate professor in composition.

His works, which have been performed by ensembles such as the Oslo Philharmonic, Tokyo Symphony Orchestra and London Sinfonietta, focus on the interaction between composers and performers through live electronics and improvisation.

Dr Tornquist said he is delighted to be joining YST.

"Amid a rapidly changing global economy, our job as educators is to prepare students to push the boundaries and explore the full potential of their musical identity," he said.

"My heartfelt thanks to Prof Bernard Lanskey for his leadership, which has shaped YST into the dynamic conservatory it is today, and I look forward to contributing my experience in furthering the conservatory's mission."