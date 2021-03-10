Norton Juster, author of beloved children's book The Phantom Tollbooth, dies at 91

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Norton Juster, the children's author whose 1961 book The Phantom Tollbooth is considered a classic, has died at age 91.

Juster's death on Monday (March 8) at his Massachusetts home was confirmed by Dominique Cimina, a spokeswoman for Random House Children's Books.

In a statement, Juster's daughter said he died due to complications from a recent stroke.

Juster's friend, the children's author Mo Willems, said on Twitter that Juster "ran out of stories & passed peacefully last night."

"Norton's greatest work was himself: a tapestry of delightful tales," Willems said.

The Phantom Tollbooth tells the tale of a bored young boy, Milo, who is transported to a world of wonder when he drives through a magical tollbooth that has arrived without warning at his house.

Milo and his canine sidekick, Tock, a "watchdog" who has an alarm clock embedded in his body, help save the Kingdom of Wisdom before he returns to his real-world home, where he finds his life now seems far more interesting.

Juster was born in the New York City borough of Brooklyn in 1929, and wrote The Phantom Tollbooth while working as an architect in the city after serving in the US Navy, according to a biography provided by Random House.

He called himself an "accidental writer."

My lunch partner, Norton Juster, ran out of stories & passed peacefully last night.



Best known for THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH + THE DOT & THE LINE, Norton’s greatest work was himself: a tapestry of delightful tales.



Miss him.



"To the vector goes the spoils." pic.twitter.com/9PObTjRes7 — Mo Willems' Pigeon (@The_Pigeon) March 9, 2021

The original book included illustrations by Jules Feiffer, the renowned editorial cartoonist, who was Juster's housemate at the time. The book has sold nearly four million copies.

"Norton had a twinkle in his eye from the moment we met," Feiffer said in a statement. "He was one of the quickest, smartest, most immediately engaging people I've ever known."

Juster wrote several other books, including The Dot And The Line: A Romance In Lower Mathematics, which depicted a lovelorn straight line's effort to convince a dot to choose him over a squiggly line. The book was adapted into an Academy Award-winning animated short film.