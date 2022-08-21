Book Stack

2 FICTION

DAISY DARKER

By Alice Feeney

Macmillan/Paperback/352 pages/ $32.95/Books Kinokuniya

On the eve of Halloween, members of the Darker family arrive on a small island to celebrate their Nana's 80th birthday.

After she dies that same night, they find an enigmatic poem on the kitchen wall: "Daisy Darker's family were as dark as dark can be./ When one of them died, all of them lied, and pretended not to see..."

A killer is coming for every member of the family, and they are cut off from the mainland till the tide goes out.

3 FICTION

THE HACIENDA

By Isabel Canas

Penguin Random House/Hardcover/ 352 pages/$46.58/Books Kinokuniya

In 1823, Beatriz arrives at her new home, Hacienda San Isidro. The large estate in the Mexican countryside belongs to her husband Don Rodolfo Solorzano, whom she married - out of security - after her father died in the Mexican War of Independence.

When Rodolfo returns to the capital for work, Beatriz realises the house is not the refuge she had been hoping for. Unsettled by supernatural forces and dark secrets, she seeks help from the local church and its young priest Andres, who is also a witch.

This is a lush and haunting Gothic horror debut.

4 FICTION

UPGRADE

By Blake Crouch

Macmillan/Paperback/352 pages/$30.98/Books Kinokuniya

A man's genome has been hacked in an "upgrade" that transforms him into a stronger and more intelligent version of himself. This is the latest novel from American writer Blake Crouch, who is known for Dark Matter (2016) and the Wayward Pines Trilogy (2012 to 2014).

5 FICTION

THE VIOLIN CONSPIRACY

By Brendan Slocumb

Anchor Books/Paperback/352 pages/$27.18/Books Kinokuniya

The day before a prestigious music competition, Ray McMillian's Stradivarius violin - an heirloom from his great-great-grandfather - is stolen and held ransom for $5 million. The up-and-coming classical violinist sets out to recover it in this debut by American author Brendan Slocumb, who is a musician himself.

6 FICTION

THE 6:20 MAN

By David Baldacci

Macmillan/Paperback/432 pages/$27.82/Books Kinokuniya

Travis Devine, a former military man who has taken up a job in finance, rides the morning train to work every day. One day, he receives a mysterious message that reads: "She is dead."

The woman in question is his co-worker Sara Ewes, whom he once slept with, against company protocol. He investigates the mystery as more deaths pile up.

7 FICTION

TOO FAR FROM ANTIBES

By Bede Scott

Penguin Random House South-east Asia/Paperback/256 pages/ $27.71/Major bookstores

In early 1950s Saigon, reporter Jean-Luc Guery - an alcoholic, gambler and failed writer - decides to investigate his brother's murder after his body is found floating in a river.

This is a tale of intrigue from Bede Scott, an associate professor at Nanyang Technological University's School of Humanities.

8 FICTION

THE PARTY HOUSE

By Lin Anderson

Macmillan/Paperback/368 pages/ $29.12/Books Kinokuniya

The latest work from the Tartan Noir crime novelist revolves around a small community in the Scottish Highlands.

Blackrig has been hard hit by a pandemic brought in by outsiders, so its villagers are furious when a nearby estate decides to open its "party house" to tourists again.

During the commotion that ensues, the body of a missing teenage girl is unearthed - and with it, old suspicions concerning some men in the community.

9 FICTION

TRAPPED

By Camilla Lackberg and Henrik Fexeus, translated by Ian Giles

HarperCollins/Paperback/544 pages/ $29.96/Major bookstores

This door-stopper of a novel by two well-known Swedes - crime writer Camilla Lackberg and mentalist Henrik Fexeus - was first published in Swedish last year.

It begins, of course, with murder. After a woman trapped inside a magician's box is pierced to death by swords, detective Mina Dabiri and celebrity mentalist Vincent Walder team up to find the killer.

10 FICTION

THE FORCE OF SUCH BEAUTY

By Barbara Bourland

Dutton/Hardcover/400 pages/ $46.58/Books Kinokuniya

Barbara Bourland, inspired by the stories of real-life royals longing for escape, has written a cautionary tale about a former marathon runner who marries the prince of a small European kingdom. As a princess, Caroline uses her once-athletic body in service of such duties as smiling, waving and bearing children.

This novel is not just a thriller, but also a domestic drama and a dark fairy tale about the subjugation of female bodies.