Friyay!: What to do

INAUGURAL GIG

PROJECT 2020 - A CONTEMPORARY INTROSPECTION TO THE PANDEMIC

This inaugural concert by the Nanyang Collective presents fresh contemporary works by composers Kong Zhi Xuan, Eric Watson, Chong Kee Yong and Avik Chari.

A diverse slate of musicians - including Ng Pei-Sian, a principal cellist at the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, accordionist Syafiqah 'Adha Sallehin and pipa player Chua Yew Kok - will perform under the baton of Dedric Wong De Li, who is the collective's music director and also the assistant conductor of Ding Yi Music Company.

Nanyang Collective, which was formed in October, is an experimental, interdisciplinary contemporary music group that combines Asian and Western instruments. The upcoming concert will also feature theatrics and multimedia.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive WHEN: Jan 16, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $25 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg/events/project0122

EXHIBITION

THE SWIMMING POOL LIBRARY EXHIBITION

This exhibition by multimedia artist Brian Gothong Tan is the culmination of his months-long project with T:>Works. The Swimming Pool Library, which rethinks conventional definitions of masculinity, queer bodies and representation, began with a live performance in October.

Next month's nine-chapter multi-sensorial exhibition consists of sketches, 3D-printed sculptures, 3D film photography and do-it-yourself books. One of the highlights is a series of "live sculptures" performed by pre-selected members of the public.

Visitors can also register for guided tours on selected dates, which will be led by members of the queer communities.

WHERE: T:>Works, 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road WHEN: Jan 6 to 20, 1 to 8pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), noon to 6pm (Sundays), closed on Mondays ADMISSION: Free with registration at tspl-exhibition.peatix.com; $10 for guided tours on selected dates. Video-on-demand of the earlier performance available till Jan 31 with donation at bit.ly/TSPLDonation INFO: str.sg/wfbq

STILL LIFE

ARTWORKS BY LIU KANG AND LAU PEY KEE

This exhibition features a range of still-life pastel paintings by the late pioneer artist Liu Kang and his former student Lau Pey Kee.

Dr Lau, who died this year at the age of 74, was Liu's student at Dunman Government Chinese Middle School.

The majority of the 40 works on display are by Dr Lau, an engineer by training who specialised in microwave communications, such as Still Life (White Lilies).

WHERE: Dynasties Antique & Art Gallery, 03-07 Beauty World Centre, 144 Upper Bukit Timah Road WHEN: Till Jan 8, 11am to 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.dynastiesartgallery.com