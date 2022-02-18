Friyay!: What to do

HYBRID EVENT

SING LIT BLK PARTY

At this one-day Sing Lit event, sit in on discussions on climate change and the Sing Lit multiverse. Speakers range from Esther Vincent Xueming, author of the ecofeminist poetry collection Red Earth (2021), to novelist Balli Kaur Jaswal to writer-director Lee Thean-jeen.

A trivia extravaganza, as well as a two-part workshop on mental health exploring forgiveness, love and letting go, are some of the other highlights.

All the events will take place on-site, with panel discussions and the trivia quiz also open to online audiences for free.

WHERE: Happen @ Jalan Besar, 27A Jalan Besar; Sing Lit Station, 22 Dickson Road; Sing Lit Station's Facebook page

MRT: Jalan Besar/Rochor

WHEN: Feb 26, various timings from 10am to 4pm

ADMISSION: Free; $5 refundable entry ticket for physical attendees; $30 for workshops. Register for panel discussions, workshop and trivia quiz at singlitstation.peatix.com. There is limited capacity for on-site events and the trivia quiz

INFO: tinyurl.com/singlitblkparty

EXHIBITION

WHILE SHE QUIVERS

In this exhibition, check out installations by artists Kanchana Gupta and Yanyun Chen exploring the cultural tropes and expectations of Asian women.

In Gupta's Production Of Desire, video works deconstruct ideas of femininity that were depicted in commercial Indian cinema in the 1980s and 1990s.

Chen's Three Days - the epilogue to her work Stories Of A Woman And Her Dowry - considers a bride on her wedding night who is mourning the loss of who she was.

The show is curated by Kimberly Shen and accompanied by artist conversations, an artists' tour and a screening of short films from the Objectifs Film Library.

WHERE: Chapel Gallery, Objectifs - Centre for Photography and Film, 155 Middle Road; and over Zoom

MRT: Bras Basah

WHEN: Till March 13, noon to 7pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays) or 4pm (Sundays); closed on Mondays. The artist conversations, tour and film screening, which require registration, will happen at various timings

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.objectifs.com.sg/while-she-quivers

OPERA

THE BLISSFUL DECEPTION

This performance of Rossini's 19th-century opera L'Inganno Felice tells the story of a faithful wife (soprano Joyce Lee Tung) who has been unjustly accused of infidelity and cast adrift at sea.

Lirica Arts' production, which is directed by Tang Xinxin and conducted by Lien Boon Hua, transports the opera to an unspecified era in olden China with tenor Jonathan Charles Tay as the duke, bass baritone William Lim as the villain and baritones David Tao and Martin Ng in the other roles.

WHERE: Lee Foundation Theatre, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 3, 151 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bras Basah

WHEN: March 5, 8pm; and March 6, 4pm

ADMISSION: From $28

INFO: Go to www.sistic.com.sg/events/blissful0322. Performed in Italian with English and Chinese surtitles