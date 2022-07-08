Friyay!: What to do

WEBINAR

READING IN THE AGE OF DISTRACTION

Too distracted to finish a book? Tune in to the National Library Board's (NLB) webinars on focused reading in a distracted age.

The first session, which explores the art of deep reading, features American linguist Naomi Baron (right), author of How We Read Now: Strategic Choices For Print, Screen, And Audio (2021), and Associate Professor Loh Chin Ee (far right), deputy head (research) at the National Institute of Education's English Language and Literature Academic Group. The event will be moderated by Wardah Books owner Ibrahim Tahir.

Subsequent sessions, which feature different speakers, will look at the importance of reading aloud for the young and old and honing one's skills of perception through art.

WHERE Zoom

WHEN Tomorrow, July 16, 23 and 30, 10 to 11.30am

ADMISSION Free with registration for NLB members

INFO str.sg/wbq7

EXHIBITION

PUSAT: CONVERSATIONS WITH MY MAMA SAERAH

This exhibition features about 80 clay works by artist and social anthropologist Suriani Suratman. Dr Suriani studied under Singapore's master potter Iskandar Jalil and practises at Jalan Bahar Clay Studios.

The works on display were shaped by her memories of her late mother, as well as familiar objects she used, such as bowls, dishes, mortars and clothing.

The show, whose title "pusat" is Malay for "navel" and "centre", is curated by Wendy Cheong and Seah Tzi-Yan.

WHERE Gallery 2, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane

MRT City Hall

WHEN Till Monday; today and tomorrow, 11am to 8pm, Sunday, 11am to 7pm, Monday, 11am to 6pm. Artist tours will run today and tomorrow from 3 to 3.30pm

ADMISSION Free

Info str.sg/wbqh

FILM SCREENINGS

OBJECTIFS CINEMA: NOW SHOWING

Over the course of three months, the centre for photography and film will be screening more than 30 short films from South-east Asia, including works by Singaporeans Boo Junfeng and Kirsten Tan, as well as the Philippines' Martika Ramirez Escobar.

There will also be talks and a film memorabilia corner.

WHERE Chapel Gallery, Objectifs - Centre for Photography and Film, 155 Middle Road

MRT Bencoolen/Bugis/Bras Basah

WHEN Thursday to Sept 11; Tuesdays to Saturdays, noon to 7pm, Sundays, noon to 4pm; closed on Mondays and public holidays

ADMISSION Free. Registration required for public programmes

INFO www.objectifs.com.sg/ objectifs-cinema