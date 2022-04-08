Friyay!: What to do

ART EXHIBITION

HONG KONG: THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS

Feast your eyes on 40 intricate miniatures of Hong Kong buildings and neighbourhoods from the past and present. Among them are Yue Man Square, the historic Blue House and a bamboo theatre for Chinese opera performances.

Part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the exhibition makes its debut in Singapore after touring China and Japan.

WHERE East Atrium Level 1 and Level 3, 03-342 (near playground), Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard MRT Esplanade/Promenade/City Hall When Till April 17, 10am to 9pm ADMISSION Free INFO bit.ly/miniHK

ART EXHIBITION

BRICKMAN WONDERS OF THE WORLD

Lego fans can admire more than 50 replicas of world-famous landmarks and icons such as the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Titanic ship. These were created by Australian Lego designer Ryan "The Brickman" McNaught. Visitors who feel inspired can also tinker with Lego bricks in "builder zones".

WHERE The Annexe, Science Centre Singapore, 15 Science Centre Road MRT Jurong East WHEN Various dates till July 3, 10am to 8pm (last entry at 6.30pm) ADMISSION From $20.80. Visitors must buy tickets in advance online at str.sg/why4 INFO str.sg/whyZ

ART EXHIBITION

THE STORY OF TWO PRESSES

Delve into the history of Singapore printmaking in this multi-generational showcase of 10 artists, with works by Chen Cheng Mei, Chng Seok Tin and Nhawfal Juma'at.

Some 30 fine art prints, created between the 1980s and 2022, will be on display. Almost all of them were produced either in the printing workshop in Lasalle College of the Arts or at Pulp Editions, an independent workshop founded by artist Chen Shitong in 2017.

WHERE Artcommune Gallery, 01-01 Carlton Hotel, 76 Bras Basah Road MRT City Hall WHEN April 15 to 30, noon to 7pm daily ADMISSION Free INFO artcommune.com.sg