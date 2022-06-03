Friyay!: What to do

CONCERT

DISNEY IN CONCERT: A DREAM IS A WISH

Disney fans can look forward to songs from The Little Mermaid (1989), The Lion King (1994), Frozen (2013) and other animated classics.

Four vocalists from the United States will perform live, accompanied by Disney footage as well as a 45-piece orchestra. Disney In Concert last came to Singapore in February and now features a refreshed programme.

Now that Covid-19 measures have been relaxed, pre-event testing is no longer needed - although guests aged above 12 must either be fully vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 180 days or be medically ineligible for vaccination.

WHERE: Hall F, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Level B2 Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: June 18 and 19, 3.30 and 8pm ADMISSION: From $78 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg). No admission to children aged one and below. Children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian INFO: str.sg/w6ZF

PLAY

STRAIGHT ACTING

Lesbian couple Jaime (Eve Voigtlander) and Olivia (Deonn Yang) want to start a family, but they live in socially conservative Singapore. Their strategy is to team up with their gay best friends, Russell (Tan Shou Chen) and Jia Ming (Darren Guo), and pretend to be two happily married straight couples.

This play by home-grown playwright-director Thomas Lim was sold out when it premiered last year, and earned nominations for Best Actor and Best Actress at The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards.

Lim, one of Singapore's most exciting young playwrights, is also known for Supervision (2018) and Grandmother Tongue (2016).

WHERE: Wild Rice @ Funan, Level 4, 107 North Bridge Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: June 16 to July 2. Tuesdays to Saturdays, 7.30pm, weekends, 2.30pm ADMISSION: From $25 INFO: Rated R18. Go to str.sg/w6Z9

BOOKS

SINGAPORE BOOK FAIR

The annual book fair organised by SPH Media Trust's Chinese Media Group returns as a physical event at the National Library Building and Bras Basah Complex with talks, workshops and other activities.

At the National Library Building, there will be a panel discussion on stroke recovery, held in conjunction with the launch of the book A Cry In The Dark: A Stroke Survivor's Story Of Hope And Recovery by Terence Ang and Radiance Leong. Then, there is America: A Singapore Perspective, a talk based on an essay collection edited by Professor Tommy Koh, Singapore's Ambassador-at-Large, and Mr Daljit Singh, visiting senior fellow at the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute. The two will be in conversation with The Straits Times' foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar as moderator.

WHERE: National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street; Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah/City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow to June 12, various timings ADMISSION: Talks are free with registration online INFO: singaporebookfair.sg and facebook.com/sgbookfair