This will be the last Hari Raya open house before the Malay Heritage Centre closes for a revamp in August. The centre is celebrating with a big bash that kicks off today with a launch party. There will be performances, activities and workshops galore over the weekend.

Arts lovers can look out for Kaum Collective, which is presenting a randai performance today. This Minangkabau folk theatre blends song, dance, theatre and the martial arts, silek.