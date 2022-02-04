Friyay!: What to do

Cerita is an easygoing show filled with beautiful items that highlight various aspects of Malay society, heritage and culture. Organised loosely along broad themes such as sports and recreation, as well as health and wellness, are artefacts from the Malay Heritage Centre's collection, as well as others on loan from private collectors.

The displays in Gallery One reference the Kampong Glam neighbourhood. Artist Latiff Mohidin's hand-drawn map of the area, last seen in the National Gallery Singapore's Pago Pago show, gets another airing here. It features landmarks from his childhood growing up in the area, including his favourite nasi rawon shop and a Chinese wayang stage.