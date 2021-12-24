Friyay!: What to do

EXHIBITION

STAGGERED OBSERVATIONS OF A COAST

This exhibition is the latest in artist Charles Lim's ongoing project Sea State, which he began in 2005. It examines the biophysical, political and psychic contours of Singapore through the lenses of the sea.

Lim, a former Olympic sailor, spent half a year sailing along the east coast anchorage of Singapore. He engaged in "staggered observation", noting wave patterns and clouds, allowing time to pass and then looking at the same points once more to observe the changes that took place.

Lim, who represented Singapore at the 56th Venice Biennale in 2015, explores the idea of "seeing" the invisible, such as wind, and expands on his work on land reclamation by the state, and the cultures and histories lost as a result.

WHERE STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay

MRT Clarke Quay

WHEN Till Jan 30; weekdays, 10am to 7pm; Saturdays, 9am to 6pm; Sundays, 10am to 5pm. Closed on public holidays. Closed from 2pm from today till Jan 2, normal opening hours to resume on Jan 3

ADMISSION Free

INFO www.stpi.com.sg

EXHIBITION & AUCTION

13-19 ART PRIZE

Winning works by 34 young artists are on show at the exhibition of the inaugural 13-19 Art Prize, a youth art competition launched in May by not-for-profit arts organisation TRCL.

The competition for artists aged between 13 and 19 drew 222 entries in the categories of canvas and digital artworks.

Many of the winning works deal with hardship and hope, like Regrown by Pan Jiayao, 14; and 13-year-old Elodie Guillet's tribute to front-line workers, Our True Heroes (right).

The works are on show till Jan 10 and are available for auction on the TRCL website till Jan 17, with proceeds going to The Business Times Budding Artists Fund. The prize-winning digital artworks will be auctioned as non-fungible tokens.

WHERE The Gallery at 10 Square @ Orchard Central, 10-01, 181 Orchard Road

MRT Somerset

WHEN Exhibition till Jan 10; weekdays, 10am to 7pm; weekends, 10am to 6pm; closed on public holidays and eves of public holidays; online auction till Jan 17

ADMISSION Free

INFO www.trcl.sg/13-19-art-prize/auction

SHOW

WHAT THE BACH!?

Director Bright Ong's experimental show mixes classical music and movement, shaking up Johann Sebastian Bach's famed Goldberg Variations via kinaesthetic awareness and visual and digital art.

The show features the string trio of violinist Brenda Koh, violist Placida Ho and cellist Leslie Tan, as well as dancers Zhuo Zihao, Li Ruimin and Norisham Osman.

Wear comfortable clothes and expect to get involved.

WHERE Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT City Hall/Esplanade

WHEN Thursday, 5 and 8pm; Dec 31, 2pm; Jan 1 and 2, 5 and 8pm

ADMISSION $15 from bit.ly/3Fpfki3