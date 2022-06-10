Friyay!: What to do

EXHIBITION

WE LIVE IN AN OCEAN OF AIR

Journey through the ecosystem of a vast forest in this new virtual-reality (VR) installation at the ArtScience Museum's permanent VR Gallery.

The installation by experiential art collective Marshmallow Laser Feast transports visitors to Sequoia National Park in California. The immersive 12-minute experience explores the inner life of a giant sequoia, the tallest tree on earth, and illuminates the relationship between humans and the natural world.

The experience makes use of a VR headset, breath sensors, heart-rate monitors and a body-tracking device, as well as binaural sound, scent-dispersal systems and wind machines to enhance the visitor's environment.

The Singapore installation follows a twice-extended, sold-out run at The Saatchi Gallery in London.

The museum has also opened its first purpose-built screening room, ArtScience Cinema, on Level 4. Its inaugural film programme, We Tread In A Garden Of Spells, features selections from the Sundance and Berlinale festivals, as well as works by acclaimed directors such as Abbas Kiarostami, Chloe Zhao, Wes Anderson and Spike Jonze.

WHERE: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till Oct 2, time slots from 10.40am to 5.30pm daily ADMISSION: $16 for Singapore residents, $19 for a standard ticket (with concessions of $12 and $14 respectively) INFO: Participants are required to wear a backpack weighing 5kg for up to 20 minutes. The experience is not accessible to those below 120cm in height. Go to str.sg/w6h9

PLAY

VILANGKUPPANNAI

George Orwell's 1945 dystopian classic Animal Farm gets a Tamil spin by home-grown company Agam Theatre Lab.

It is based on Cultural Medallion recipient P. Krishnan's play, part of which was aired as a two-hour radio drama in 1971. This will be the first full-length staging of the play.

Agam's founding director Subramanian Ganesh will direct alongside Karthikeyan Somasundaram, who adapted the script and will star as the pig Napoleon.

The duo have been involved in other Tamil adaptations of classics - from a take on William Shakespeare's Othello to Kullanari, a reimagining of film-maker Quentin Tarantino's 1992 crime flick Reservoir Dogs.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: June 17, 8pm; June 18, 3 and 8pm; June 19, 3pm ADMISSION: $35 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) INFO: Performed in Tamil with English surtitles

EXHIBITION

POETIC PANDEMIC

In this multidisciplinary exhibition by arts group SAtheCollective, artists respond to pandemic isolation. Author and lyricist Ng King Kang's poetry is recited by actor Andie Chen and translated into calligraphy by Chen's father Alan Tan Jwee Meng - accompanied by a score by the collective's musicians.

The exhibition, which is part of the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's fifth Cultural Extravaganza, is also available in a digital form online.

WHERE: Creative Box, Level 6 Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Till June 26, 10am to 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: str.sg/w6hC