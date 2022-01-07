Friyay!: What to do

DEBUT RECITALS

A POETIC JOURNEY: PIANO RECITALS BY ERIC LU

American pianist Eric Lu performs his debut recitals in Singapore, playing Robert Schumann's Forest Scenes and the piano sonatas of Austrian composer Franz Schubert.

Lu, who in 2018 became the first American since Murray Perahia to win first prize at the prestigious Leeds International Piano Competition, made his Singapore debut in 2019 with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, when he replaced on short notice an indisposed Martha Argerich.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, his 3pm matinee performance on Sunday has been rescheduled to tomorrow, 7.30pm, at School of the Arts (Sota) Concert Hall. The programme remains unchanged.

WHERE: Sota Concert Hall, 1 Zubir Said Drive (tomorrow); Victoria Concert Hall, 11 Empress Place (Sunday) MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $38 to $98 from bit.ly/eric0122

SOLO SHOWS

MASQUE SONATA AND THE WANDERER:DETOUR

Spottiswoode Park gallery Art Porters presents two solo exhibitions.

Masque Sonata, by noted Singaporean sculptor Lim Soo Ngee, explores the notion of masks, whether their proliferation during the Covid-19 pandemic or hypocrisy in politics or social situations.

The masque is a form of festive courtly entertainment that flourished in 16th and early 17th-century Europe.

Malaysian artist and children's book author C.K. Koh tackles sober topics through seemingly cheery works.

In The Wanderer:Detour, his character Boxboy ventures to Earth, explores forgotten spaces and encounters animals such as cats, squirrels and a trio of hedgehogs.

WHERE: Art Porters Gallery, 64 Spottiswoode Park Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Till Feb 20, Tuesdays to Sundays, 10.30am to 7pm; Mondays and public holidays by appointment only ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.artporters.com

THEATRE

M1 SINGAPORE FRINGE FESTIVAL OVERSEAS WORKS

Though international performers will not be coming in person to the annual festival, which runs from Jan 12 to 23, a selection of overseas works will be available to watch online.

These include OK Land by Thailand's Circle Theatre, in which a hungry woman takes herself hostage in a convenience store.

There are also two shows from Britain - Borderline by Psychedelight, a tragicomedy inspired by a refugee camp in France; and Imago, a dance film performed and choreographed by Travis Clausen-Knight and James Pett.

WHERE: Online, video-on-demand WHEN: Jan 12 to 23 ADMISSION: $15 from m1sff.bigtix.io