Friyay!: What to do

THEATRE

SHADOW MOON

This Mandarin musical reimagines the myth of moon goddess Chang E and her enemy Feng Meng as a series of karmic entanglements across multiple reincarnations and gender reversals.

Written by Johnson Wong and directed by Trey Ho, it features xinyao - a genre of Singaporean Mandarin songs - with the music of pioneers such as Chen Jiaming, Eric Moo and Jimmy Ye.

Produced by arts group PlayInc and presented by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre as part of its fifth-anniversary Cultural Extravaganza, the musical stars Timothy Wan, Andy Yew, Bonnie Loo, Audrey Luo and Sugie Phua.

WHERE: Far East Organization Auditorium, Level 9 Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: May 14, 3 and 8pm; May 15, 3pm ADMISSION: $38 and $48 from www.sistic.com.sg/events/cemoon0522 INFO: Performed in Mandarin with English surtitles

THEATRE

MEENAH AND CHEENAH 2GETHER GATHER

Comedy duo Meenah and Cheenah - played by actresses Siti Khalijah Zainal and Judee Tan respectively - were last seen in 2019 before the pandemic.

Now, they return with tales of their growing-up years and a glimpse of Singapore in 2057 through their eyes.

Siti is a two-time Straits Times Life Theatre Awards Best Actress winner, while Tan was nominated in 2017 for her first outing as Cheenah.

Directed by Selena Tan, the Dream Academy show also features a star-studded writing team, with Alfian Sa'at, Rishi Budhrani and Jo Tan.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Thursday to May 22; Tuesdays to Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 4 and 8pm ADMISSION: From $20, go to sg.bookmyshow.com/e/MEANDCHE

THEATRE

THE WEIGHT OF SILK ON SKIN (R18)

In the second of Checkpoint Theatre's 20th-anniversary chamber readings, playwright Huzir Sulaiman revisits his monologue about a middle-aged libertine reminiscing about past loves.

The sensual one-man show, which premiered in 2011 and won Best Original Script at the Life Theatre Awards, has been performed by theatre veterans such as Ivan Heng and Adrian Pang. This time, it is actor Brendon Fernandez in the hot seat.

The monologue will be accompanied by live music from composer-performer weish.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Monday to Wednesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $40 from www.sistic.com.sg/events/silk0522 INFO: This show contains mature content and coarse language. Go to checkpoint-theatre.org