Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (2) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

3. (5) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

4. (-) Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score

5. (3) Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover

6. (8) Regretting You by Colleen Hoover

7. (-) Book Lovers by Emily Henry

8. (-) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

9. (-) Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney

10. (-) Lucie Yi Is Not A Romantic by Lauren Ho

NON-FICTION

1. (1) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee

2. (2) The Last Fools: The Eight Immortals Of Lee Kuan Yew edited by Peh Shing Huei

2. (5) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (3) Surrounded By Narcissists by Thomas Erikson

4. (4) Atomic Habits by James Clear

5. (9) Always Have Enough Money by Tan Ooi Boon

6. (6) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

6. (10) Fandi: Honour & Sacrifice by Durga Poonambalam

7. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (7) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

9. (-) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

10. (-) Plantation To Parliament by Lee Bee Wah and Hong Weixi

CHILDREN

1. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club #3: On Purpose by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) A Good Girl's Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson

3. (1) You've Reached Sam by Dustin Thao

4. (4) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2023 by National Geographic

5. (5) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

6. (7) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green

7. (6) The World's Worst Pets by David Walliams

8. (-) InvestiGators #4: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

9. (8) Treehouse Tales by Andy Griffiths

10. (-) As Good As Dead by Holly Jackson

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.