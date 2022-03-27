Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (-) The Fine Print by Lauren Asher

2. (2) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

3. (-) Terms And Conditions by Lauren Asher

4. (1) Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover

5. (5) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

6. (4) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

7. (7) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai

8. (8) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

9. (-) All Your Perfects by Colleen Hoover

10. (9) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

NON-FICTION

1. (8) Atomic Habits by James Clear

2. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

3. (6) Mindset by Carol S. Dweck

4. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

5. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

6. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (1) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

8. (2) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

8. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

9. (9) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

10. (10) Surrounded By Setbacks by Thomas Erikson

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green

2. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) InvestiGators #4: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

4. (-) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

5. (-) Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 0 by Gege Akutami

6. (8) Geronimo Stilton #80: Have A Heart, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

7. (10) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #14: The Keepers Of The Empire by Geronimo Stilton

8. (5) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

9. (7) The 143-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

10. (-) Pokemon Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.