Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (-) Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover

2. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

3. (2) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

4. (4) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

5. (3) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

6. (5) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

7. (5) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

8. (-) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

9. (10) The Murder Of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie

10. (-) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

NON-FICTION

1. (6) Atomic Habits by James Clear

2. (1) In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story edited by Sumiko Tan

3. (5) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

4. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

5. (9) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

6. (10) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

9. (7) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

10.(-) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) InvestiGators: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

3. (8) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

4. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

5. (-) You'll Be The Death Of Me by Karen M. McManus

6. (4) The 143-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

7. (5) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

8. (-) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

9. (7) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #14: The Keepers Of The Empire by Geronimo Stilton

10. (6) They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.