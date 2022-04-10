Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (2) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

3. (3) Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

4. (8) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

5. (4) The Fine Print by Lauren Asher

6. (7) Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover

7. (5) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

8. (9) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

9. (-) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

10. (-) The Hating Game by Sally Thorne

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear

2. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (7) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

7. (6) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

8. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

9. (5) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

10. (10) Mindset by Carol S. Dweck

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green

2. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) InvestiGators #4: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

4. (5) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

5. (7) Geronimo Stilton #80: Have A Heart, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

6. (-) They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera

7. (-) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

8. (5) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

9. (-) The Bad Guys Movie Novelization by Kate Howard

10. (8) The 143-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.