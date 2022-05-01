Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (3) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (1) Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover

3. (5) The Fine Print by Lauren Asher

4. (2) Terms And Conditions by Lauren Asher

5. (4) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

6. (8) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

7. (-) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

8. (7) Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

9. (-) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

9. (-) Twisted Love by Ana Huang

10. (8) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

NON-FICTION

1. (3) Don't Worry by Shunmyo Masuno

2. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear

3. (5) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (10) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

5. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

6. (2) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

7. (7) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki

8. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

9. (-) Zen: The Art Of Simple Living by Shunmyo Masuno

10. (-) The Age Of The Strongman by Gideon Rachman

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #3: On Purpose by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green

3. (3) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

4. (6) Spy X Family Vol. 1 by Tatsuya Endo

5. (5) InvestiGators #4: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

6. (10) Spy X Family Vol. 2 by Tatsuya Endo

7. (-) Spy X Family Vol. 7 by Tatsuya Endo

8. (-) Spy X Family Vol. 3 by Tatsuya Endo

9. (4) You've Reached Sam by Dustin Thao

10. (-) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores