With works spanning from the 1950s to 2010s, Ho Ho Ying’s latest exhibition in some ways parallels the evolution of Singapore in the last 60 years.

Included in this exhibition are three small oil paintings on humble Masonite board done in the 1950s in the style of the early 20th-century French Fauvist movement. Idyllic scenes are captured in these paintings, such as children flying kites and the artist’s father stooped over and attending to a household chore.