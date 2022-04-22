Friyay!: What to do

PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL ART

SUPERFUTURE AND THE FOUR ELEMENTS

This weekend is the last opportunity to catch two art exhibitions at Gajah Gallery.

Superfuture is the bigger show, featuring six artists - Ashley Bickerton, Arron Teo, Suzann Victor, Loi Cai Xiang, Uji "Hahan" Handoko Eko Saputro and Yeo Siew Hua.

Gajah Gallery's in-house researcher Nicole Soriano, 27, says these artists "have employed digital methods to realise their artistic visions or have been starting to explore digital art".

The artists show tangible art as well as digital works that are sold as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It is Gajah Gallery's first foray into the blockchain.

Thai artist Thasnai Sethaseree has a solo exhibition, The Four Elements, held concurrently. His mixed-media artworks look abstract but are inverted photographs of downtown areas in global cities interwoven with lyrics from pop songs and representations of the four elements. It is the artist's vision of a future where nature decides to reclaim the planet.

WHERE Gajah Gallery, 03-04 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road MRT Tanjong Pagar WHEN Till Sunday, 11am to 7pm (weekdays), noon to 6pm (weekends) ADMISSION Free INFO gajahgallery.com

ART SHOW AND SALE

FERNANDO BOTERO

Around 20 pieces of artwork by popular Colombian artist Fernando Botero, who just turned 90, are on show and for sale at Opera Gallery Singapore. Prices range between US$60,000 (S$82,000) and US$2.6 million.

Botero's style is unmistakable. His smooth, inflated and hefty subjects, although comical, also add ballast to the subject matter that would otherwise be simply bourgeois.

According to Opera Gallery's exhibition catalogue, Botero's work has been interpreted by some "as an exploration of sociopolitical satire; a social commentary, imbued with a certain poetic sense of humour".

Mr Stephane Le Pelletier, 55, the gallery's group director (Asia-Pacific), also notes that the artist has often expressed his goal of wanting to "touch the heart of everyone in the world".

WHERE Opera Gallery Singapore, 02-16 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT Orchard WHEN Till May 15, 11am to 8pm daily ADMISSION Free INFO operagallery.com/artist/fernando-botero

CONTEMPORARY CHINESE ART

A GROUP SHOW: FANG WEI, LIN KE, SU CHANG, WANG YI AND ZHANG YUNYAO

A new art gallery that opened at Tanjong Pagar Distripark in January, 39+ Art Space is presenting works by five contemporary Chinese artists that showcase a wide cross-section of China's art scene today.

The themes are not Chinese or Asian in any recognisable way. Instead, with references to computer technology and existentialism through found objects, artists Lin Ke and Su Chang have a more global outlook.

There are also distinct references to 20th-century Western art in the Surrealist-inspired works of Fang Wei and Minimalist-inspired works of Wang Yi.

Zhang Yunyao steps back further in history to recall classical motifs like Greek gods in his painterly works, completing the line-up for a surprising show on contemporary Chinese art.

WHERE 39+ Art Space, 03-01 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road MRT Tanjong Pagar WHEN Till June 26, 11am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), noon to 6pm (weekends); closed on Mondays and public holidays ADMISSION Free INFO 39-plus.com