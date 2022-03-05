NLB heading to parks and eateries

If Singaporeans cannot go to the library, perhaps the library can come to them. Offices, parks and food and beverage outlets will be some more places where people can scan QR codes to read digital magazines, e-books or other resources.

So far, 18 such "nodes" have appeared in malls and Jewel Changi Airport. These efforts are part of the National Library Board's (NLB) five-year road map.

"As extensions of physical libraries, these nodes will showcase NLB's digital collections, to interest Singaporeans to read and learn wherever they can," said Parliamentary Secretary for Communications and Information Rahayu Mahzam yesterday.

Ms Rahayu, speaking during the debate on her ministry's budget, added that the road map, known as the Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025 (LAB25), would promote lifelong learning.

"In the face of digitalisation, our libraries must keep up with the times, to continue bringing citizens a wide array of learning opportunities."

She said NLB is launching ExperienceIT, in collaboration with groups such as Amazon Web Services, to encourage people to learn about emerging technologies.

The Central Public Library will, after its revamp, also have a "Singapore Alcove" featuring Singapore literature and events with authors.

The new library slated to open at Punggol Town Hub in the second half of this year is another step towards "equalising digital access", Ms Rahayu added.

Starting with Punggol Regional Library, NLB will do more to make its physical spaces accessible to people with disabilities, she said. This includes having accessible collections - sensory and braille books, sign language with text, and assistive technologies, such as immersive readers for people who need content translated.

A LAB25 showcase at Parliament House, open to the media on Wednesday, offered a glimpse of future possibilities. These included a newsstand with QR codes linking to NLB's e-resources; technology that translates images to audio for the visually impaired; and a prototype of the app Curiocity 2.0 exploring Singapore's maps and photos with Amazon Web Services.

In her speech, Ms Rahayu added that NLB's mother-tongue language collections for children have increased by 11 per cent over the past three years. It will continue to find new ways to grow its mother tongue content.

NLB has begun offering award-winning English children's books translated into the vernacular, she added. It also encourages local publishers to publish their mother-tongue titles in print and electronic formats to improve access.