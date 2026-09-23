New theatre collective ‘castrates’ Kuo Pao Kun’s Descendants Of The Eunuch Admiral

SINGAPORE – It is ambitious enough for a new theatre collective to debut with a revered Singapore classic. Poet and theatremaker Ang Kia Yee, 29, is upping the ante by also lopping off half of theatre doyen Kuo Pao Kun’s Descendents Of The Eunuch Admiral and inserting her own text in her Frankenstein recreation.

“I feel pressure from all sides,” says the founder of cross-disciplinary theatre collective zone 境, which started in 2025. “People who know and care about the text tend to have certain expectations of what it should mean. Even folks who don’t really know the text feel this pressure to revere it or to submit to its importance.”

Kuo’s allegory of castration, told in surreal vignettes, tells the story of famed Ming dynasty diplomat Zheng He through a character who sees himself paradoxically as the eunuch’s descendant. Landmark stagings include its 1995 debut directed by Ong Keng Sen and a 2015 revival directed by Jeff Chen told through silent actors and phallic balloon art that is currently screening on Esplanade’s Offstage platform.

The open-ended and poetic play has been read variously as a metaphor for Singapore’s cultural rootlessness and slavishness to capitalist values. It gets a new reading in Descendants, which plays at the Black Box at 42 Waterloo Street from Sept 25 to 27. Says Ang, who co-founded art and tech lab Feelers: “The kind of castration we’re facing now, if you want to be very literal about it, is that we’re all manufactured to be workers.”

Descendants, which plays from Sept 25 to 27, stars actor Neo Hai Bin (left) and dancer Chew Shaw En. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Her toying with Kuo’s text and title – her castration of a theatre doyen’s classic, if you will – is ironically in spirit with the play’s themes and obsessions. It is with a poet’s ear that she is weaving her text into Kuo’s canonical words, which she also deconstructs: “Creativity needs openness to change, transformation, subversion of the subversion into the next thing we need and willingness to stay with inquiry rather than try to impress people or make something perfect.”

She is roping in dancer Chew Shaw En, actor Neo Hai Bin and electronic musician Zeekos Perakos (Haziq Khalid) together in this interdisciplinary staging of the show that reflects the ethos of the new theatre collective. Ang wants her rehearsal rooms to tap into processes of the unconscious, and her directorial toolkit draws from somatic practices, meditation and other intuitive processes.

It is a way of theatremaking that she gleaned from collectives like disbanded Chicago-based collaborative performance group Goat Island, otherwise from performances outside traditional theatre spaces. With the closure of The Substation in 2021 – an institution that Kuo set up and led – Ang laments that theatre in Singapore has become more commercial as financial pressures were turned up: “Theatre used to have more weirdness.”

As the Singapore scene professionalises, some of the more experimental works in Singapore theatre recently have come from young theatre collectives, such as Gangguan Theatre’s unrehearsed theatre Getting To Know You. Joking about why she picked Kuo’s play, she says: “If theatre is on the decline, let’s do the penis play one last time before we all kick the bucket and stop, right? It’s not been done much by the bigger companies.”

In Singapore’s costly and competitive environment for the performing arts, Ang is giving her collective a timeframe of five years to try and break into the scene. She hopes to move beyond just English-language text, work on creating new scripts and has a rule about working with at least one performer who is not a traditional actor every time.

Actor Neo Hai Bin (left) and dancer Chew Shaw En. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Ang is currently the only core member but hopes the collective will naturally build over the years. Asked what a young experimental theatre collective needs in Singapore today, Ang has a wishlist from affordable venues to more mentorship from established companies.

Above all, she emphasises the need to create low-stakes platforms where young theatremakers can test their ideas and fail. She says of an audience that is too used to polished work: “We do need to cultivate an interest in things that aren’t finished.”

Book It/Descendants

Where: Black Box, 42 Waterloo Street

When: Sept 25 and 26, 8pm; Sept 27, 3pm

Admission: $35

Info: https://www.yourtessera.com/e/descendantsbyzone