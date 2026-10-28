New Orleans’ legacy of death and rebirth shaped Anne Rice’s imagination

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Christopher Rice, the son of author Anne Rice, in New Orleans on Oct 24.

NEW ORLEANS – On Oct 23, a Friday night, about 50 people stood outside the Vampire Apothecary Restaurant and Bar in the French Quarter for one of New Orleans’ spooky history walking tours.

The Haunted History tour promised “tales of murder, voodoo secrets, bloodsucking legends and reports of undead residents roaming the storied streets” and – as tour guide Bob Bell reminded everyone – US$5 (S$6.40) off vodka drinks and sangria at a bar stop along the way.