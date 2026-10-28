New Orleans’ legacy of death and rebirth shaped Anne Rice’s imagination
Shannon Sims
- Anne Rice’s 1976 novel Interview With The Vampire made New Orleans central to her work and helped turn vampires into sympathetic characters.
- Her son Christopher said the book grew from grief after his sister Michelle died of leukaemia in 1972, and from Rice’s longing to return to New Orleans.
- New Orleans’ cemeteries, voodoo, jazz funerals and haunted tours shaped Rice’s imagination, and the city now celebrates her legacy as the novel marks its 50th anniversary.
AI generated
NEW ORLEANS – On Oct 23, a Friday night, about 50 people stood outside the Vampire Apothecary Restaurant and Bar in the French Quarter for one of New Orleans’ spooky history walking tours.
The Haunted History tour promised “tales of murder, voodoo secrets, bloodsucking legends and reports of undead residents roaming the storied streets” and – as tour guide Bob Bell reminded everyone – US$5 (S$6.40) off vodka drinks and sangria at a bar stop along the way.