Straitstimes.com header logo

New Orleans’ legacy of death and rebirth shaped Anne Rice’s imagination

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Christopher Rice, Anne Rice’s son, in New Orleans, Oct 24.

Christopher Rice, the son of author Anne Rice, in New Orleans on Oct 24.

PHOTO: ANNIE FLANAGAN/NYTIMES

Shannon Sims

  • Anne Rice’s 1976 novel Interview With The Vampire made New Orleans central to her work and helped turn vampires into sympathetic characters.
  • Her son Christopher said the book grew from grief after his sister Michelle died of leukaemia in 1972, and from Rice’s longing to return to New Orleans.
  • New Orleans’ cemeteries, voodoo, jazz funerals and haunted tours shaped Rice’s imagination, and the city now celebrates her legacy as the novel marks its 50th anniversary.

AI generated

NEW ORLEANS – On Oct 23, a Friday night, about 50 people stood outside the Vampire Apothecary Restaurant and Bar in the French Quarter for one of New Orleans’ spooky history walking tours.

The Haunted History tour promised “tales of murder, voodoo secrets, bloodsucking legends and reports of undead residents roaming the storied streets” and – as tour guide Bob Bell reminded everyone – US$5 (S$6.40) off vodka drinks and sangria at a bar stop along the way.

See more on

Books

Authors

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.