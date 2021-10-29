New National Gallery Singapore space for overlooked South-east Asian artists

Two African tailors cut and sew fabric in a workshop in front of their mannequins. Engrossed in their work, they avert their gaze from the viewer. These silent subjects of a 1981 oil painting by Cambodian artist You Khin have inspired the name of National Gallery Singapore's latest exhibition.

Titled The Tailors And The Mannequins: Chen Cheng Mei And You Khin, it runs at the gallery's Dalam Southeast Asia project space till April, featuring 25 artworks and 40 archival materials from these two relatively overlooked artists.

Although You Khin and Singapore artist Chen were born 20 years apart and did not know each other, there are parallels between their practices. They often depicted everyday scenes away from South-east Asia - ranging from Chen's print of women in Pakistan doing laundry to You Khin's oil painting of bakers in Doha.

Chen, who died last year at the age of 93, was one of the pioneers of the Ten Men Art Group. You Khin died of lung cancer in 2009 at age 62.

Curator Roger Nelson says the painting of the tailors - done while You Khin was living in the Ivory Coast - represents some interests shared by both artists.

The first was a fascination with unfamiliar people and places. The second was a focus on fabric and clothing, which "emphasise the exterior qualities of the people they are depicting".

Chen, who majored in Western painting at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, worked as a French translator for a bank in Singapore. She travelled widely, with more than 200 trips to Asia, Africa, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific.

You Khin spent about three decades away from Cambodia. After graduating with a degree in interior architecture in 1973 - two years before the Khmer Rouge seized power - he furthered his studies in France before living in Sudan, the Ivory Coast and Qatar. Despite being a refugee and, for some time, a stateless person, he remained a prolific artist and continued to hold solo exhibitions.

"Both Chen Cheng Mei and You Khin have confounded our expectations of an artist who is a woman, or an artist who is a refugee," says Dr Nelson.

Despite the role Chen played in helping to establish the Ten Men Art Group, she received less recognition than many of its male members, one of whom was Cultural Medallion recipient Lim Tze Peng.

Dr Nelson says: "She didn't hold her first solo exhibition in Singapore until she was in her 70s. She was an unusual artist who was not so interested in fame and fortune through her art, but rather was incredibly prolific and quite private.

The Tailors And The Mannequins is the first show to take place in the gallery's new Dalam Southeast Asia space. Three more small exhibitions, which will also spotlight overlooked artists from the region, are slated to run by 2023.

THE TAILORS AND THE MANNEQUINS: CHEN CHENG MEI AND YOU KHIN

WHERE: Dalam Southeast Asia, UOB Southeast Asia Gallery, Level 3 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road

WHEN: Till April 10, 10am to 7pm daily

ADMISSION: Free for Singaporeans and permanent residents

INFO: str.sg/3pSC