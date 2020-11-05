New digital art prize with cash awards of up to $20,000

Swiss private banking group Julius Baer has a new prize for young artists who create digital art.

The Julius Baer Next Generation Art Prize, which comes with a cash award of up to US$15,000 (S$20,490), is open to South-east Asian artists aged 18 to 40 years old. They have till Feb 28 to submit their works - which could include digital paintings, video art and virtual reality artwork.

The award has two categories - Still Image and Moving Image. Three winners will be selected from each category, and receive US$15,000, US$10,000 or US$5,000.

Submissions should reflect at least one of these themes: arising Asia, digital disruption, energy transition, feeding the world, future cities, sustainability, or shifting lifestyles and inequality.

The judges are Barbara Staubli, curator of The Julius Baer Art Collection; art collector Wiyu Wahono; contemporary art collector Cheryl Loh; gallerist Audrey Yeo of Yeo Workshop; and curator Inti Guerrero.

"With a focus on South-east Asia, we are excited to play a role in developing the region's burgeoning art scene and promoting a culturally diverse and technologically advanced arts community," said Mr Jason Moo, Julius Baer's head of private banking for South-east Asia.

"This is in line with a worldwide shift to focus on digital and technology's value as a conduit of business and leisure that has seen attitudes and assumptions challenged by the advent of the pandemic."

• All digital artworks must be original and completed between Jan 1, 2019 and Feb 28, 2021 to qualify. For more information, go to bit.ly/34VjjU0