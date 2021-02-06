New bookstore opening in Orchard

Amid the flurry of pandemic-induced retail closures, a new bookstore is braving the waters in Orchard Road.

Zall Bookstore, an outlet for Chinese-language titles, opens on Monday at Wheelock Place, near where the iconic Borders flagship was located till its closure in 2011.

The two-storey space stocks more than 30,000 books, mostly in Chinese, and also has a cafe and an art gallery.

The Singapore store is the first overseas branch for Zall, which has four bookshops in Hubei, China.

Zall Bookstores was founded in 2013 by billionaire Yan Zhi, a writer and poet who has published 18 books. His Zall Group is also involved in e-commerce, shopping mall development, wholesale trading and logistics.

His daughter Laura Yan Ge, 24, who is general manager of the Singapore store, said at a media preview yesterday that while they did not anticipate the coronavirus outbreak erupting amid their expansion, they believe bookstores are especially vital during a pandemic.

"Because of Covid-19, there is a lot of distance between people nowadays," she said in Mandarin. "We believe books will help to close this gap. They provide food for thought and people can use them to widen their worlds."

She added: "Many small independent bookstores have closed due to the pandemic, and I think that is a great pity. I hope there will continue to be many more physical bookstores in the future."

The bookstore's gleaming black-and-white design is inspired by calligraphy and the architecture of Jiangnan Watertown, with a circular arch resembling a river bridge.

A revolving bookcase on the second floor leads to a hidden art gallery. The store's offerings include Chinese literature, history and philosophy from China and Taiwan, as well as English titles and stationery.

Ms Yan hopes to emulate the 24-hour model of their China stores, though the Singapore outlet will not be operating round the clock for now owing to the current pandemic restrictions.

"We find that late at night, there are many people who cannot sleep and want to go out. Bookstores are the ideal place for them to pass the wee hours, as they are very quiet and you can enjoy a kind of pure, solitary reading experience."

Zall opens as Singapore's bookstores are struggling or giving up their brick-and-mortar spaces to move online, as independent bookshop BooksActually did last year.

"Of course we have some worries about the pandemic," said Ms Yan. "And there are many distractions these days, so people may not be as drawn to books as they were before. But I believe that a love for books still exists, as does the power of reading."