Neighbourhood nooks

Step into the void deck of Block 436 Yishun Avenue 11 and you might be forgiven for thinking you have wandered into a bookstore.

There are shelves and tables filled with hundreds of donated books - ranging from toddlers' books and Enid Blyton stories to the Malay edition of Harry Potter and the wuxia novels of Louis Cha.

"Take one. Read one. Return one," reads a poster on the wall.

This ground-up Yishun Superhero Library (str.sg/wn4x) is the handiwork of three Yishun residents - retirees Chia Kam Poi, 67, and Wong Poh Khim, 73, and former electrician Azhar Mohamed Soh, 58.

"We call it a library with no borders," says Mr Chia, who used to work in product development and manufacturing. "It's open 24/7. There's no check-in and check-out. My goal is to inspire kids to read."

Visitors are encouraged to take a book and replace it with another, which could even be an exercise book.

"A lot of people told me: 'People don't read books anymore, they use handphones.' I know, but books are still relevant, especially for young children," says Mr Chia, a grandfather of two.

Yishun Superhero Library is one of more than 20 little libraries that have sprung up across the island - at void decks, along Housing Board corridors and in other public areas - in recent years. A Facebook group, Little Libraries Singapore, was set up last year and now has close to 1,300 members.

The Yishun library - located in a block of one-and two-room flats - dates back to 2019, when a small shoe cabinet with books was placed there by the Yishun Health network to encourage residents to read.

Mr Chia, who noticed there were "only a few books scattered around", decided he could do better.

He took over in October 2020 and roped in Mr Wong and Mr Azhar, whom he met at a rooftop farming garden in the neighbourhood. Mr Wong used to work in sales, while Mr Azhar stopped working due to health reasons.

One day, an anonymous visitor left a box with snacks. This gave rise to a donation corner for dry foods and other items.

Today, the little library is all grown up. Besides books, it also has a table with jigsaw puzzles, figurines and other toys.

Residents and people around the island drop by with books. There are now so many titles - Mr Chia estimates the collection now numbers about 1,000 - that three more Yishun residents have come on board to lend a hand.

Over in Ghim Moh, resident Yvonne Looi, 39, started a library corner outside her 39th-storey flat at Block 27 Ghim Moh Link.

"We thought we could share our books so others could enjoy them too," says the mother of two.

The housewife started out with a crate of 30 children's books. Thanks to word of mouth and media attention, people have been donating books and her library now has about 300 titles. She gives away extra books to other little libraries.

Singapore is not the only country where the little libraries movement has been gaining traction.

About a decade ago, a global book-sharing movement, Little Free Library, kicked off in the United States, encouraging people to set up free book-sharing boxes in their communities. More than 100,000 such boxes have since been registered worldwide.

That movement prompted a Serangoon resident to set up a mailbox-like bookcase in 2014. The box, outside a two-storey house in Wolskel Road, is inscribed with the message: "Take a book. Leave a book. Enjoy."

When The Sunday Times visited last week, it had more than 20 books.

In March last year, Clementi resident Tan Sze Wei, 41, started a book corner on the 11th floor of Block 312A Clementi Avenue 4, where she lives.

She was inspired by other mini libraries popping up in Singapore. "As a book lover, I just wish to share the joy of reading with others," says the mother of one.

A few months later, a surprise appeared on the shelves - six storybooks from The Book Fairies, a global movement where people leave books in places for others to discover.

Intrigued, Ms Tan soon became a "book fairy" too. She helped organise a treasure hunt for books in her neighbourhood and recently decorated her library to mark The Book Fairies' fifth anniversary.

The public servant says starting a mini library has given her the chance to encounter new books and people. She adds: "To people who would like to start their own personal project or mini library - just start, don't wait."

•For more information about little libraries here, go to str.sg/wn4G or instagram.com/littlelibrarysg