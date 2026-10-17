National Gallery Singapore stages first major show on ink master Fan Chang Tien

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The Gathering Of Poets at the media preview of Fan Chang Tien: Rhythm Of The Southern Brush at National Gallery Singapore on Oct 13.

SINGAPORE – A new exhibition at the National Gallery Singapore hopes to reintroduce an ink master to Singapore audiences. Fan Chang Tien: Rhythm Of The Southern Brush, which opens on Oct 16 and is on till Jan 31, brings together more than 80 works and archival materials.

The show is the latest in the museum’s series of ink exhibitions and centres on the work of an artist-educator who has taught some of Singapore’s most celebrated ink artists such as Henri Chen Kezhan and Chua Ek Kay.

Curator Lim Shujuan said at an Oct 12 media preview that Fan’s decades of teaching after settling in Singapore are central to why the gallery staged the show: “His legacy is the transmission of knowledge and the foundations of ink practice.”

Guangdong-born Fan’s migrant journey is typical of the China-born pioneer artists such as Cheong Soo Pieng and Georgette Chen. He was trained in in the Shanghai School (haipai) of ink painting, known for its bold, expressive brushwork, in the 1920s.

In 1947, the Chinese government sent him to Bangkok to raise funds for rebuilding a teaching college destroyed in the civil war. As the war escalated, he was stranded in Bangkok and spent nearly nine years there, before settling in Singapore in 1956 where he lived until the end of his life.

Most of the works in the exhibition date from the late 1950s to the 1980s, tracing Fan’s move from Bangkok to Singapore and the evolution of his practice in Singapore.

A quarter of the works are from the National Collection while the rest are private loans.

Fan Chang Tien: Rhythm of the Southern Brush at National Gallery Singapore runs until 31 Jan, 2027. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The show is divided into three sections. The first covers his training in Shanghai under Zhu Wenyun and Wang Geyi, both disciples of the haipai master Wu Changshuo. The second is dedicated to Fan’s best-known subject, bamboo, while the third looks at his legacy as a teacher.

Curatorial assistant Chee Jin Ming notes that Fan’s treatment of bamboo and stone motifs reflects his changing practice over the years: “Bamboo represents integrity, moral righteousness. Stone represents rootedness and stability. The treatment of the rocks in his earlier bamboo works are more descriptive, but from the 1970s to the 1980s, the stones start to look more bare and simple, which really aligns with the idea of simplicity in the literati style.

“Across his later works, the rocks beside the bamboo become barer, and the leaves more expressive.”

The highlight of the third section are works from 1964, including Kampong Scene With Cyclist, one of only two known works by him depicting kampung scenery. His works from this period moved away from traditional bold brushstrokes in favour of looser strokes and more varied tones of ink, leaning towards abstraction.

The highlight of the third section are works from 1964, including Kampong Scene With Cyclist, one of only two known works by him depicting kampung scenery. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE

He also signed some works from 1964 and 1965 as “guest in Singapore”. Lim said the gallery does not know why, since in 1960, Fan had already received approval for long-term residence in Singapore. He was granted Singapore citizenship in 1976.

“It could reflect an unease with his practice, in deciding to try something new,” Lim said. “It's noteworthy that he certainly had the skills to move towards a more abstract style, but he decided to return to traditional ink conventions.”

A number of works are observations of everyday Singaporean life. In The Gathering Of Poets (1971), a traditional literati scene is set in modern Singapore, with figures drinking coffee and reading newspapers.

Poetry and seal carving, two of the traditional Chinese scholar-artist’s “four perfections” alongside painting and calligraphy, are included in the show.

(From left) Senior curator Cai Heng, curator Lim Shujuan and curatorial assistant Chee Jin Ming at the media preview of Fan Chang Tien: Rhythm of the Southern Brush at National Gallery Singapore on Oct 13. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Lim said Fan was one of very few artists who mastered all four skills. In a poem accompanying Scholar Admiring The Landscape (1954), Fan speaks of “the rugged paths of this troubled world” where “each step is hard to take”, which Lim interprets as a scholar’s wish to retreat from worldly affairs into painting. The inscription on Watching The Waterfall (1956) describes a cascade that “roars in the mountain forests regardless of season”.

Fan’s seals, many of which appear on his paintings, are displayed in a recreated scholar’s room. One seal reads “beauty is found in simplicity”.

Seals at Fan Chang Tien: Rhythm of the Southern Brush at National Gallery Singapore. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

At his day job, Fan taught at Chung Cheng High School and later Whampoa Secondary School, where his students included Nai Swee Leng and Tan Oe Pang. The latter also studied at Fan’s Pure Orchid Studio. In a video interview at the exhibition, Tan recalls Fan encouraged students to paint subjects others had not.

The dedicated artist continued painting even near the end of his life. Bird Under The Banana Leaf, which shows familiar local subjects in loose brushstrokes, was painted in hospital in 1987, at least a month before his death at the age of 80.

Bird Under The Banana Leaf was painted in hospital in 1987, at least a month before his death at the age of 80. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE

Lim quotes added that one of his seal carvings sums up how he wished to be remembered: “a life measured in brushes”. Of this carving, Lim says, “This is how he wants himself to be remembered: through his work, through his practice, and through his students, all of which he remained dedicated to until the end of his life.”

Where: Wu Guanzhong Gallery at National Gallery Singapore, City Hall Wing, Level 4

When: Runs until 31 Jan 2027

Admission: Free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents; $20 General Admission ticket for other visitors.

Info: https://www.nationalgallery.sg/sg/en/exhibitions/Fan-Chang-Tien-Rhythm-of-the-Southern-Brush.html