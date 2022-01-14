My perfect weekend with Han Xuemei

WHO Han Xuemei, 34, recently received the Young Artist Award from the National Arts Council. She is a resident artist with theatre group Drama Box, but is currently on sabbatical as an artist-in-residence at the Nanyang Technological University Centre for Contemporary Art. She is researching rest as a form of resistance, relating it to the living conditions of Filipino and Indonesian migrant workers. She will share her work at an open studio session at Gillman Barracks on Jan 22 and 23.

"I used to work a lot. Now that I'm on sabbatical, I'm exercising more. I play squash, but I actually play more on weekdays because it's cheaper and fewer people book the courts.

Because I started exercising more, I also made it a point to really rest on Sundays, physically and mentally.

Rest is a huge part of maximising the results of exercise.

I also watch a lot of South Korean dramas and sports documentaries.

I just finished a few Korean series, one of which is medical drama Hospital Playlist (2020 to 2021). It's a very non-drama kind of drama. Some people cannot take it because it's very slow-paced. I like that it's different from the usual structure of dramas.

I'm also curious about how the director or writer tells that story. I'm trying to analyse the difference, how they structure the two seasons.

I like to watch a variety of shows - not just the critically acclaimed, arty stuff. I watch mass entertainment because I want to know why so many people enjoy it.

I caught the American documentary series Last Chance U (2016 to 2020), which is about how people use sports to get out of their situation. It's interesting to see how they think, why they think this way and how the system works for them. ''