My Perfect Weekend: Ong Kim Seng

Painter Ong Kim Seng enjoys going for walks on weekends.
Painter Ong Kim Seng enjoys going for walks on weekends.PHOTO: ZAC ZHAO
Senior Correspondent
  • Published
    4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

WHO Ong Kim Seng, 76, a pioneer Singapore artist known for his watercolour paintings of treks in the Himalayas and historical buildings and monuments. The self-taught artist received the Cultural Medallion in 1990 and was awarded the Public Service Star (Bintang Bakti Masyarakat) in 2004. In 2017, his painting, titled Nepal, was sold at Sotheby's Hong Kong for a record HK$725,000 (S$126,200).

"I start each day with a quick breakfast of oatmeal and a cup of coffee. On weekends, I usually paint outdoors from morning till late in the afternoon, mostly in quiet areas, as I like to avoid crowds.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 09, 2021, with the headline 'My Perfect Weekend: Ong Kim Seng'. Subscribe
Topics: 