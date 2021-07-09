My Perfect Weekend: Ong Kim Seng

WHO Ong Kim Seng, 76, a pioneer Singapore artist known for his watercolour paintings of treks in the Himalayas and historical buildings and monuments. The self-taught artist received the Cultural Medallion in 1990 and was awarded the Public Service Star (Bintang Bakti Masyarakat) in 2004. In 2017, his painting, titled Nepal, was sold at Sotheby's Hong Kong for a record HK$725,000 (S$126,200).

"I start each day with a quick breakfast of oatmeal and a cup of coffee. On weekends, I usually paint outdoors from morning till late in the afternoon, mostly in quiet areas, as I like to avoid crowds.