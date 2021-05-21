My Perfect Weekend: National Museum director Chung May Khuen writes and cooks

WHO: Chung May Khuen, 47, took over as director of the National Museum of Singapore in September 2019, just before the pandemic led to a temporary shutdown of the museum. In the past year, her team has been reconsidering the museum's role and direction. The institution's new focus on contemporary Singapore stories can be seen in its current exhibition, Picturing The Pandemic: A Visual Record Of Covid-19 In Singapore.

"The weekend is for me to catch up with myself, my family and friends. While I usually don't plan to the nth degree, there is a certain routine.