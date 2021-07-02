My perfect weekend: Honor Harger

ArtScience Museum executive director Honor Harger (above) enjoys visiting parks with her family.PHOTO: HONOR HARGER
WHO New Zealander Honor Harger, 45, has been executive director of the ArtScience Museum since 2014. Under her leadership, the museum has co-produced shows with other institutions including the British Museum and the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo. Its latest exhibition is Virtual Realms: Videogames Transformed, a collaboration with London arts centre The Barbican and the Melbourne Museum that runs till Jan 9 next year.

"What I love to do is get out into nature. I enjoy visiting Singapore's parks with my husband and stepson. Walking in the forest or by the seaside is a family routine for us. We try to do this at least once a week, either on a Saturday or Sunday.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 02, 2021, with the headline 'My perfect weekend: Honor Harger'.
