My perfect weekend: Honor Harger

WHO New Zealander Honor Harger, 45, has been executive director of the ArtScience Museum since 2014. Under her leadership, the museum has co-produced shows with other institutions including the British Museum and the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo. Its latest exhibition is Virtual Realms: Videogames Transformed, a collaboration with London arts centre The Barbican and the Melbourne Museum that runs till Jan 9 next year.

"What I love to do is get out into nature. I enjoy visiting Singapore's parks with my husband and stepson. Walking in the forest or by the seaside is a family routine for us. We try to do this at least once a week, either on a Saturday or Sunday.