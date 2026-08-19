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‘My art is nobody’s, not even mine’: Artist Eko Nugroho paints murals for Robertson Quay solo

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Indonesian artist Eko Nugroho at his exhibition, titled Strange Monster View, at STPI, a print and paper gallery and workshop in Robertson Quay.

Indonesian artist Eko Nugroho at his exhibition, Strange Monster View, at print and paper gallery and workshop STPI in Robertson Quay.

ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN

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Clement Yong

  • Indonesian artist Eko Nugroho creates temporary murals for his solo exhibition at Singapore’s STPI.
  • His artworks feature whimsical monsters symbolising modern alienation, inspired by Singapore’s sights and culture.
  • Nugroho is a big fan of Japanese manga and anime.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – The overnight removal of street artist Marcus Pang’s work from a pavement outside Mountbatten MRT station in June raised questions about the country’s tolerance for spontaneous art. But for Indonesian artist Eko Nugroho, transience is the point.

In Yogyakarta, where he is based, it is common for artists to paint over one another’s murals – like fighting, he says. Think of it as a competitive paint-off.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.