‘My art is nobody’s, not even mine’: Artist Eko Nugroho paints murals for Robertson Quay solo
- Indonesian artist Eko Nugroho creates temporary murals for his solo exhibition at Singapore’s STPI.
- His artworks feature whimsical monsters symbolising modern alienation, inspired by Singapore’s sights and culture.
- Nugroho is a big fan of Japanese manga and anime.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – The overnight removal of street artist Marcus Pang’s work from a pavement outside Mountbatten MRT station in June raised questions about the country’s tolerance for spontaneous art. But for Indonesian artist Eko Nugroho, transience is the point.
In Yogyakarta, where he is based, it is common for artists to paint over one another’s murals – like fighting, he says. Think of it as a competitive paint-off.