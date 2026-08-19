‘My art is nobody’s, not even mine’: Artist Eko Nugroho paints murals for Robertson Quay solo

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Indonesian artist Eko Nugroho at his exhibition, Strange Monster View, at print and paper gallery and workshop STPI in Robertson Quay.

SINGAPORE – The overnight removal of street artist Marcus Pang’s work from a pavement outside Mountbatten MRT station in June raised questions about the country’s tolerance for spontaneous art. But for Indonesian artist Eko Nugroho, transience is the point.

In Yogyakarta, where he is based, it is common for artists to paint over one another’s murals – like fighting, he says. Think of it as a competitive paint-off.