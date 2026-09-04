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Theatre review

Munah Bagharib, Siti Khalijah Zainal and Siti Hajar Gani reign supreme in 3 Queens

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(From left) Siti Hajar Gani, Munah Bagharib and Siti Khalijah Zainal star in The Necessary Stage’s 3 Queens.

(From left) Siti Hajar Gani, Munah Bagharib and Siti Khalijah Zainal star in The Necessary Stage’s 3 Queens.

PHOTO: TUCKYS PHOTOGRAPHY

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Ong Sor Fern

  • Munah Bagharib, Siti Khalijah Zainal and Siti Hajar Gani deliver strong, nuanced performances that elevate the play despite a sometimes uneven script.
  • The play follows three women navigating life, activism and family through a series of vignettes blending Malay and English dialogue.
  • It mixes comedy and serious themes, highlighting daily struggles of Malay Muslim women.

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The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre 

Sept 3, 7.30pm 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.