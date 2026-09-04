Theatre review
Munah Bagharib, Siti Khalijah Zainal and Siti Hajar Gani reign supreme in 3 Queens
- Munah Bagharib, Siti Khalijah Zainal and Siti Hajar Gani deliver strong, nuanced performances that elevate the play despite a sometimes uneven script.
- The play follows three women navigating life, activism and family through a series of vignettes blending Malay and English dialogue.
- It mixes comedy and serious themes, highlighting daily struggles of Malay Muslim women.
AI generated
The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre
Sept 3, 7.30pm