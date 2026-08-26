Munah Bagharib, Siti Khalijah Zainal and Siti Hajar Gani power The Necessary Stage’s new play 3 Queens

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(From left) The Necessary Stage's 3 Queens features Siti Khalijah Zainal, Siti Hajar Gani and Munah Bagharib and runs from Sept 3 to 13.

SINGAPORE – For years, playwright Haresh Sharma knew he wanted to unite actors Munah Bagharib, Siti Khalijah Zainal and Siti Hajar Gani in a show. “There was no script, nothing – just the idea of me as a writer wanting to write something for these three very accomplished actors.”

The 61-year-old Sharma, recently appointed The Necessary Stage’s (TNS) artistic director, has finally assembled the powerhouse trio in his latest play 3 Queens. The SG Culture Pass-eligible sisterhood drama plays at The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, Wild Rice @ Funan, from Sept 3 to 13.