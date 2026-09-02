Multimedia, freshly brewed coffee perk up oboist Howard Ng, pianist Akkra Yeunyonghattaporn’s recital

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Singaporean oboist Howard Ng (left) and Bangkok-based Thai pianist Akkra Yeunyonghattaporn performed at the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory’s Alumni Series on Sept 1.

Forget Me Not

Howard Ng (Oboe)

Akkra Yeunyonghattaporn (Piano)

Conservatory Concert Hall

Sept 1, 7.30pm

Once in a while, Yong Siew Toh Conservatory presents its Alumni Series, a platform for distinguished former students to give concerts.

In 2025, Vietnamese pianist Khanh Nhi Luong, third-prize winner of the 2024 Leeds International Piano Competition, returned with a splendid solo recital.

On Sept 1, it was the turn of Singaporean oboist Howard Ng and Bangkok-based Thai pianist Akkra Yeunyonghattaporn, who both graduated in 2011 within the same cohort.

This was more than just an oboe and piano recital.

The concertgoers were placed onstage and had a view of the hall from the performers’ perspective. There was also the added dimension of multimedia manned by Tay Shao Hui and Wan Zhong Hao, which included projected visuals and films, taped sounds, lighting and unexpected props.

The programme consisted of multiple short and varied pieces providing reflections on the lives and longings of a 21st-century classical musician. The opening works, Edvard Grieg’s Solitary Traveller (Op. 43 No. 2) for piano and Edward Elgar’s Soliloquy for oboe and piano, had the air of melancholy and intense introspection.

In Frisky, from Thea Musgrave’s Take Two Oboes, Ng humorously partnered an audiovisual projection of himself.

Akkra’s original composition for piano, The Descent Of Ganga, relived splashy water pieces of Franz Liszt, Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel. Accompanied by visuals of surging waves and unstoppable fluid forces, this was dedicated to the memory of local composer Wynne Fung.

Further visual elements figured prominently in Andre Jolivet’s Song For Canoeists Of The Orinoco and Camille Saint-Saens’ The Nightingale And The Rose for oboe, while Akkra’s Above The Stars from Ohne Worte (Without Words) for cor anglais was breathtaking in its astronomical aspirations.

The concert’s title came from Dutch composer Louis Andriessen’s Vergeet Mij Niet (Forget-Me-Not), where Ng juggled between oboe (left hand) and piano (right hand) with increasing complexity.

In the same composer’s Memory Of Roses, Akkra pitted Schoenhut toy piano (left hand) against Fazioli concert grand (right hand).

Far less gimmicky for piano alone were Adagio Cantabile from Ludwig van Beethoven’s Pathetique Sonata and J.S. Bach’s Sheep May Safely Graze in Egon Petri’s contrapuntal transcription.

The second half included Baroque music where the duo was joined by Red Dot Baroque cellist Leslie Tan in works by Georg Druschetzky and C.P.E. Bach.

In the time taken to play the latter’s Sonata G Minor in four movements, the multimedia guys had brewed onstage cups of coffee, later served to members of the audience. This was a tribute to the old Cafe Zimmermann in Leipzig where the Bach family had held court.

The concert closed with two oboe works by women composers which evoked nostalgia and revived past reminiscences. Marina Dranishnikova’s highly moving Poem was anachronistically Romantic in feel, while Madeleine Dring’s Polka was pure fun and games.

Concertgoers were encouraged to jog their memories and remember only their favourite things. In the future, this thought-provoking but enjoyable concert will be one of these.