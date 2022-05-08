Mothering blues

Review: Dealing with mum's death

1. POETRY

TIME IS A MOTHER

By Ocean Vuong

Vintage/ Hardcover/ 112 pages/ $33.95/ Books Kinokuniya

4/5

Three years after the death of his mother from cancer, Vietnamese-American poet Ocean Vuong has released a new book of poems.

His late mother Le Kim Hong ("Hong" is Vietnamese for "rose") is mentioned just a few times in the collection, but is, in many ways, its absent centre.

Vuong was born in 1988 on a farm outside Ho Chi Minh City. When he was young, his family left Vietnam, arriving in a refugee camp in the Philippines before settling in the United States.

His father later abandoned them and his mother, who was illiterate, found a job at a nail salon.

Time Is A Mother has many of the usual Ocean Vuong ingredients - intimacy, family, violence and the spectre of war in Vietnam. This book grapples with what it means to live in the wake of his mother's death.

It is more experimental than Vuong's last collection, his full-length debut Night Sky With Exit Wounds (2016), which won the prestigious T.S. Eliot Prize.

The works of Time Is A Mother range from a former nail salon worker's Amazon shopping history to Nothing, a capacious stanza - or a prose poem, call it what you will - where a loaf of rye dough is rising.

The narrator of Rise & Shine cracks eggs into a bowl and whips up an omelette with scallions and garlic "crushed/the way you/ taught me".

It is not hard to understand the appeal of Vuong, a darling of the literary world and recipient of a MacArthur "genius" grant.

His poetry, which is stark and evocative, has the accessibility of the spoken word, leans towards the confessional, and has no shortage of gorgeous sentences. The lines often lend themselves well to quotation: "I've/plagiarised my life/to give you the best/of me..."

He has a keen ear for rhythm and what poet T.S. Eliot might describe as "a precise fitness of form and matter".

Vuong feels the world with his words, holding images in his mind and letting them fold into each other in startling new ways. On the page, as in real life, his voice is soft, wistful and direct.

Even at his most self-indulgent,Vuong is self-aware.

"I want to/take care of our planet/because I need a beautiful/graveyard," says the narrator of The Last Prom Queen In Antarctica, who is "all talk... but so what".

In the poem Not Even, a woman at a Brooklyn party tells the narrator he is "so lucky" - "You're gay plus you get to write about war and stuff".

The narrator says wryly: "Because everyone knows yellow pain, pressed into American letters, turns to gold./Our sorrow Midas touched. Napalm with a rainbow afterglow.../It's been proven difficult to dance to machine-gun fire."

Not Even, like another poem in the collection, Dear Rose, is in some ways an attempt to come to terms with his mother's death.

"Time is a motherf*****, I said to the gravestones, alive, absurd./ Body, doorway that you are, be more than what I'll pass through."

Here, and elsewhere in the collection, what one gets is a sense of Vuong searching for something. Time is a mother - but of what, exactly? The poems bodied forth offer no easy answers.

If you like this, read: Night Sky With Exit Wounds (Vintage, 2016, $26.95, Books Kinokuniya), Vuong's first full-length collection, which is haunted by fathers and explores loss, conflict and desire.

Review: Novel look at motherhood

2. FICTION

THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD MOTHERS

By Jessamine Chan

Hutchinson Heinemann/ Paperback/ 324 pages/$29.95/ Major bookstores

4/5

One bad day is all it takes for Frida Liu, 39, to lose her daughter.

The sleep-deprived single mother in Philadelphia, the United States, heads into her office to pick up a file. She leaves her baby Harriet alone at home.

This sets off a terrible chain of events in which the police are called, Child Protective Services get involved and Harriet is put into the custody of Frida's ex-husband Gust and Susanna, the young hippie he left Frida for.

Frida is sentenced to a year at a state-run institution for errant mothers, where she will have to pass a barrage of tests. If she quits or fails, she will be legally banned from seeing Harriet again.

American author Jessamine Chan's debut novel lays out a mother's nightmare that, despite its dystopian trappings, is all too believably immediate.

The school of her novel reads like a cross between a prison and a cult. Cut off from the outside world and under constant surveillance, the mothers undergo a training regimen that ranges from putting a child to sleep to physically fighting off potential kidnappers.

They are told to chant lines like "I am a narcissist. I am a danger to my child" or "I am a bad mother, but I am learning to be good".

They are given uncannily lifelike dolls who respond emotionally, but leak a toxic blue fluid and record data from the mothers' performances.

The mothers must care for them as they would their real children who, ironically, grow more distant every day. Frida names her doll Emmanuelle and, despite her best efforts, becomes attached to the robot child.

The first part of the novel drags a little. Chan is prone to repetition to drive home her point - unnecessary in what is already a compelling portrait of a mother at the end of her tether.

The book grows more propulsive as Frida enters the school, and readers are left guessing up to the end as to whether she will be reunited with her daughter.

The school's mothers come from a variety of ethnic and income groups - from a black waitress who was 10 minutes late in picking up her daughter from the principal's office, to a white teenager who was sexually assaulted as a child and hits her toddler.

Frida, the daughter of Chinese immigrants, is the only Asian and must navigate the particular cocktail of privilege and trauma her family background has left her.

Chan paints a stark picture of the double standards society has for different parents. Though a similar school for fathers exists, it has far fewer inmates and the bar they have to clear is much lower. What is required from mothers, Frida comes to learn, is a complete, constant abnegation of the self.

This is an unnerving look at the ways in which motherhood is subject to the pressures of society and policed by the state.

Chan's tale may seem futuristic, with its Orwellian surveillance and robot dolls, but one need only look at today's headlines on women's reproductive rights - for example, the US Supreme Court's leaked draft majority opinion to overturn the Roe v Wade decision legalising abortion - to realise it is not so very far-fetched.

No mother is perfect, after all. And every mother could have a bad day.

If you like this, read: The Farm by Joanne Ramos (Bloomsbury, 2019, $18.95, major bookstores). Desperate to provide for her baby daughter, Filipina immigrant Jane Reyes signs on at Golden Oaks, a luxury facility in upstate New York, where women hand-picked for their genetic traits serve as pregnancy surrogates for wealthy clients.

3. FICTION

THE PUSH

By Ashley Audrain

Michael Joseph/Paperback/320 pages/$19.80/ Books Kinokuniya

Blythe is convinced there is something wrong with her daughter Violet, especially because she herself is descended from a long line of terrible mothers.

But when she has a second baby, Sam, she loves him instinctively and ecstatically - until Violet causes a tragedy. Canadian author Ashley Audrain ratchets up the maternal anxiety in this grip-lit debut.

4. MEMOIR

A GHOST IN THE THROAT

By Doireann Ni Ghriofa

Tramp Press/Paperback/224 pages/$27.70/ Books Kinokuniya

"This is a female text," declares the Irish poet and essayist Doireann Ni Ghriofa in a lyrical memoir that begins with meditations on breast-pumping and motherhood.

She interleaves her own story - personal memories, sketches of daily life and a cancer scare - with gleanings from the output of Eibhlin Dubh Ni Chonaill, a lesser-known 18th-century Irish noblewoman who composed a lament after her husband was murdered.

5. FICTION

CHOUETTE

By Claire Oshetsky

Virago/Paperback/239 pages/$29.95/Books Kinokuniya

Novelist Claire Oshetsky's dark fable puts a strigine twist on non-conforming motherhood. Tiny, a cellist, is pregnant. What she knows for a fact - and her husband refuses to believe - is that the baby is half-owl.

When Chouette is born, Tiny must fight her husband and society to protect her daughter's innate wildness.

6. NON-FICTION

LETTER TO MY MOTHER: WORDS OF LOVE AND PERSPECTIVES ON GROWING UP FROM SONS AND DAUGHTERS

Edited by Felix Cheong

Marshall Cavendish Editions/ Paperback/ 224 pages/$24.98/ Major bookstores

Editor Felix Cheong asks the reader: "When was the last time you spoke to your mother? Do you remember the drift of that conversation, its turns and tide, its tone and tales? What would you have edited out if you had recorded it and replayed it as a memory?" In a collection of mini-essays, 20 people - including notable Singapore authors Christine Chia and Gwee Li Sui - write letters to their mothers, articulating what they might not have said before.

7. MEMOIR

INFERNO

By Catherine Cho

Bloomsbury/Paperback/ 272 pages/$25.97/ Major bookstores

When her son was two months old, literary agent Catherine Cho and her husband embarked on an extended trip across the United States. While staying with her in-laws, she began to see devil eyes in her son's face. A voice in her head told her that he had to die.

By the time her husband took her to the hospital, she was stripping off her clothes and screaming as the nurses tried to restrain her. She sang in French as she was transferred to a psychiatric ward.

Cho was diagnosed with a rare form of post-partum psychosis that affects one or two in 1,000 women. She spent eight days in the ward, during which she believed she was a character in Dante Alighieri's mediaeval Italian poem Inferno and had to sacrifice herself to lead her husband through hell.

In this harrowing memoir, she looks at the intersections of motherhood and mental health, which remain shrouded in stigma.

8. FICTION

NIGHTB****

By Rachel Yoder

Harvill Secker/Paperback/236 pages/$29.95/ Books Kinokuniya

In writer Rachel Yoder's debut on the feral feminine, an unnamed middle-class American mother, stuck at home with her two-year-old son, finds a patch of coarse hair sprouting on the nape of her neck. Her teeth grow sharper.

"I think I'm turning into a dog," she says to her husband. Soon, she transforms into Nightb****, prowling outside after dark and committing primal acts of violence.

9. MEMOIR

EASY BEAUTY

By Chloe Cooper Jones

Virago/Paperback/288 pages/$31.96/Books Kinokuniya

New York-based writer Chloe Cooper Jones was born with a rare physical condition called sacral agenesis, which affects her stature and gait.

After she becomes a mother, Jones - a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in feature writing - journeys from Brooklyn to Rome, Milan and Phnom Penh, unpacking the myths behind society's standards of beauty and desirability.

The title refers to what British philosopher Bernard Bosanquet described as "easy" beauty - that which is more straightforward and accessible. Difficult beauty, by contrast, requires more time, patience and concentration.

10. GRAPHIC NOVEL

THE WAITING

By Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, translated by Janet Hong

Drawn & Quarterly/Paperback/248 pages/$43.78/ Books Kinokuniya

In present-day South Korea, a woman tells the story of her mother who was separated from her son in 1950 during the Korean War. It has been a lifetime of waiting. Will she get to see him again?

This fictional graphic novel, rendered in inky black-and-white drawings, was partly inspired by the author's mother, whose sister was left behind in Pyongyang, on the other side of the 38th parallel.