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More than 235,000 SingLit books bought with Culture Pass credits over eight months

SingLit books has been a popular avenue for people to spend their $100 SG Culture Pass credits.

SINGAPORE – Readers old and new have bought over 235,000 Singapore literature (SingLit) books with their SG Culture Pass credits since the scheme was expanded to encompass books in March.

This is despite the SG Culture Pass excluding traditionally more popular genres such as non-fiction and self-help, applying only to fiction, poetry, plays and literary essays.

The increasing uptake is partially because of pop-up fairs like the recently concluded, week-long Singapore Book Street at VivoCity, which accounted for a whopping 15,000 books exchanging hands. Over half of these were purchased using Culture Pass credits.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo provided the statistics at the opening ceremony of the Singapore Writers Festival at the Victoria Theatre on Nov 13, a year after he announced at the 2025 opening that the pass would also apply to local books and films.

“We want to sustain this momentum,” he said, pledging support by the Government to continue nurturing SingLit.

The scheme was launched in September 2025 to encourage consumption of Singapore arts and culture, and SingLit was added later by popular demand. The SG Culture Pass gives Singaporeans aged 18 and above $100 to spend on pre-approved arts and heritage events as well as book and film titles.

An update in September by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth showed that youth from 18 to 35 had been the most savvy and active in using their credits. Overall, however, only about 10% of the $300 million set aside for the scheme had been spent. Experts point to more granular data that suggests a slow-building curve, meaning there has been an acceleration of credit use with time, rather than a plateau – consistent with the results of similar policies elsewhere.

Singapore Writers Festival 2026 is helmed by director Yong Shu Hoong, who will pass the mantle to fellow poet and The Straits Times alumnus Yeow Kai Chai in the next edition. Themed Hidden In Plain Sight, this edition’s invited speakers include environmental novelist Amitav Ghosh, toppled Nvidia chief Jensen Huang’s biographer Stephen Witt and sociologist Ruha Benjamin.

Over 10 days until Nov 22, there will be more than 200 keynote talks, panels, workshops, and interactive walks at the tentpole festival organised by Arts House Group and commissioned by the National Arts Council.

Yong said at the opening ceremony for the event, which in 2025 attracted 70,000 people: “Over the past two editions, we have welcomed record numbers in terms of attendance, witnessed the festival passes sell out, with long queues of readers wanting to get their books signed across packed venues.”

His chosen theme was inspired partially by the growing difficulty of telling the real from the false. Fraudulent invitations to the festival had been sent out in his name to unsuspecting international writers, he said to laughs.

Literature sharpens perception. “To avoid being scammed, one must always be alert enough to suss out tiny details that make all the difference.”