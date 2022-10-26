More than 100 musicians and singers at Philharmonic Wind Orchestra’s gala concert

SINGAPORE – More than 100 musicians and singers will be gathering for “intentional expulsions of air” in the Philharmonic Wind Orchestra’s (PWO) upcoming concert at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, wind instruments and choirs have not been allowed to perform under the Ministry of Health’s guidelines about “intentional expulsions of air”.

Mr Tay Kai Tze, 44, PWO’s head of artistic planning, says: “This is the first time you have more than 100 people on stage, all expelling air with mouths wide open in a long time. During the last few years, many were wondering if this could resume.”

According to PWO, this is the largest wind instrument performance since safe management measures were eased in early 2022.

The first half of the concert programme is a nod to the orchestra’s past, with appearances by conductor Zechariah Goh Toh Chai, who has been with PWO since the beginning, and PWO’s founding artistic director Robert Casteels. The line-up also includes 20-year-old opera tenor Corey Koh, who first performed with PWO in 2014 and who will sing a piece arranged by the orchestra’s former member Alexander Oon.

Mr Tay says: “We wanted to celebrate what had come before this concert. We looked at all the musicians, collaborators and conductors we’ve worked with and the pieces that are meaningful to us.”

PWO, formerly known as The Philharmonic Winds, will also play Symphony No. 3 Planet Earth by Dutch composer Johan de Meij, which was originally planned for its 20th anniversary in 2020.

Mr Tay says: “This piece is very apt, not just for environmental issues that are very pressing but also for anybody, for every organisation, particularly the arts, where we had so many things that were planned and then postponed, taken away or cancelled.”

For the symphony, PWO has added cellos and a choir, as well as the screening of a film made by Meij’s wife for a richer experience.

The symphony also marks PWO’s focus on sustainability. Touring orchestras typically release between one and four tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent a performance.

As a non-touring orchestra, PWO has worked to further reduce its carbon footprint by using e-programme booklets. Musicians are encouraged to use iPads or tablets for music scores as the orchestra has gone paperless. This year, it has also asked musicians to take along their own reusable water bottles during rehearsals and concerts.

Sustainability, for PWO, also refers to wind orchestras and other live music arts. The orchestra is made up of volunteer musicians, and the company hopes its return to live performance will encourage students to continue pursuing their passion for music.