Moments of brilliance in Remotes x Quantum

THEATRE

REMOTES X QUANTUM

John Torres and Eleanor Wong

The Arts House, last Wednesday

Some productions are organised around a single idea or concept. And then there is Remotes x Quantum.

The live multimedia installation, which combines film, poetry and theatre, has as many strands of thought as the media it communicates through.

After sitting through the 80-minute experience, the conclusion is that the best way to approach the experience, which reimagines life in Singapore and the Philippines on the brink of a dystopian world order, is not to treat it as a work with a beginning, middle and end.

Rather, it is better to let it wash over one as a series of encounters and utterances.

After all, the work is a creative collaboration that took place remotely between Filipino independent film-maker John Torres and Singaporean playwright Eleanor Wong, who had communicated only remotely until the production's first performance.

In the production's programme, Wong asks a few questions about distance, space and social distancing. She writes: "I came into this project wondering about these questions and leave not much the wiser."

This reviewer had a similar sentiment about the production, which marries themes from Torres' futuristic film The Remotes and Wong's text The Quantum Of Space.

The work comes across as a jumble of thoughts which might have worked better with the help of an editor.

It was surprising to read in Wong's message that "there will be a show tonight, even though I have no idea what it is".

"And I don't say this in some deep philosophical sense. I literally have no idea. Because, like the rest of you, I have not seen (I have chosen not to see) the work that John has been moved to make, in which some words of mine are privileged to breathe."

In any case, it is possible to see that one of the work's main themes is that of possession.

For example, it depicts a situation in the Philippines where ordinary people sell control of their bodies to be avatars out of survival.

It also shows people in Singapore struggling to find new meaning in the face of existential challenges.

The notion of bodies being owned or controlled by an external force is palpable, and made more heartbreaking through the gestures of performers Ma Yanling and Melissa May Garcia.

In one segment featuring a performer lying on a bed, the use of sound and lighting is so hauntingly effective, it brings on the chills.

These moments of brilliance and thoughtful illumination stay long after the show, but there is no deeper understanding of distance and space.