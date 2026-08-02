Theatre review
Moments of brilliance in Mehr Theatre’s Blind Runner but play runs out of momentum
- Blind Runner is an Iranian theatre production featuring two actors using live cinema and minimalist staging to explore themes of imprisonment and fractured relationships.
- The play uses allegory and language conflict to depict a couple's emotional struggles under state surveillance, highlighting a marriage strained by imprisonment.
- While visually striking and acclaimed, the play loses momentum as the story shifts focus.
AI generated
Mehr Theatre Group
Esplanade Theatre Studio
Aug 1, 8pm
Blind Runner is a rare opportunity to watch a theatre production from Iran, currently in the headlines and in the crosshairs, thanks to United States President Donald Trump’s war on the country.