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Theatre review

Moments of brilliance in Mehr Theatre’s Blind Runner but play runs out of momentum

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Iran’s Amir Reza Koohestani and Mehr Theatre Group present Blind Runner at Esplanade’s The Studios season.

Iran’s Amir Reza Koohestani and Mehr Theatre Group present Blind Runner at Esplanade's The Studios season.

PHOTO: BENJAMIN KRIEG

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Ong Sor Fern

  • Blind Runner is an Iranian theatre production featuring two actors using live cinema and minimalist staging to explore themes of imprisonment and fractured relationships.
  • The play uses allegory and language conflict to depict a couple's emotional struggles under state surveillance, highlighting a marriage strained by imprisonment.
  • While visually striking and acclaimed, the play loses momentum as the story shifts focus.

AI generated

Mehr Theatre Group
Esplanade Theatre Studio 
Aug 1, 8pm 

Blind Runner is a rare opportunity to watch a theatre production from Iran, currently in the headlines and in the crosshairs, thanks to United States President Donald Trump’s war on the country.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.